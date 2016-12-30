FOR THE NEW YEAR: Quiet Disruption — QkTitle™ Reinvents A Really Annoying Industry

Smarter, Faster & Easier. Online, Face-To-Face, 24/7. And, It Saves Big Money.

Real Estate Insider Richard Lee

Contact

In The Public Eye

702.498.9808

7024989808

barbarakenig@ gmail.com In The Public Eye702.498.98087024989808

End

--Makes you think about Elon Musk landing a Falcon rocket tail first, or Uber turning gypsy cabs into a unicorn, or well,. Ironically, plenty of meaningful change isn't that noisy; but it can be way more important for average Americans.Case in point: Think about homebuying. Is there anything more tiresome, annoying or just plain frustrating than slogging through the closing?It's your biggest purchase. Scary; but buying the house went pretty well.You met a Realtor who knew the market, and narrowed-your choices. Found the perfect house in a great neighborhood near work and school. They even accepted your first offer.You rocketed through your mortgage, online. Found a mover, online too. Everything smooth as silk. Then comes closing.Piles of paper (that don't make sense,) countless signatures and initials. Tons of time away from home or work (at their office, on their schedule) and forking over thousands. For? A ritual that's pretty much the same since Bob Cratchit. There has be a better way.That's QkTitle™.Easy. Online. Anytime, anywhere. Go live with a QkTitle agent, face-to-face, 24/7. Everything is secure, and the entire process gets done, quickly and easily. Review documents on screen; get answers that make sense; then click to sign when you're sure. You can even have your agent online with you, if you'd like. And it's far cheaper.QkTitle brings an old, slow business up to speed, thanks to industry innovator Richard Lee.At First American and Ticor Title, Lee was the industry go-to guy; a consummate insider and opinion leader, to whom decision makers turned for guidance. Nearly three decades in, after reaching top tier in the industry's top companies, Lee knew it was time for change.He stepped away from day-to-day real estate, to. And, what Richard Lee realizedwill quietly disrupt and reinvent how the title and escrow industry does business.; built to save time, money and aggravation.At the same time companies likeUber and Rocket Mortgage are rocking their worlds, closings still shuffle papers by snail mail. Customers spend hours signing their arms sore. And, they pay a big price for the privilege. Despite technology, title and escrow remains quill-pen ancient.The way Lee sees it, "Why lose a day's work? Why sign the same document over and over when a click can do it? Why spend all that time and money, when QkTitle makes everything quicker, a lot more convenient and way more cost effective."QkTitle closings are on the customer's schedule: Anywhere, anytime; from a desktop, laptop, even a smartphone. It's face-to-face, faster and far more secure; less time and less money. It's title and escrow for the next generation; developed exclusively by Richard Lee and product innovation leaders at Evr Design."After 25 years in the business, this old dog learned some new title and escrow tricks that are about to reinvent my old industry. It's about time."QkTitle comes online, as a secure, efficient, money saving alternative for home buyers, home sellers and real estate pros. It's launching early in 2017.More info? Like to talk with Richard Lee? Email Barbara Kenig, barbarakenig@gmail.com, call/text 702.498.9808 or visit www.QkTitle.comOver decades at the top of his industry, Richard Lee came to be a touchstone for real estate, title and escrow; the go-to guy for insight,info and industry resources. Through times of constant change, Richard remains a trusted voice on whom leaders rely.From sell-out events, to private summit sessions around the world, Rich Lee guides decision makers, and informs everyone from top politicians to real estate agents. "I heard it from Richard Lee," carries real weight. Lee has his arms around the market and delivers insight it takes to get deals done.A senior executive for First American Title and Ticor Title, Lee was honored by InBusiness magazine as "One of the Most Influential Men in Nevada." The Idaho native, is a BYU graduate, has taught development for UNLV, and is a director for both boards of the Boy Scouts and Southern Hills Hospital.www.QkTitle.com