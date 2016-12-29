News By Tag
Hollywood Trainer Makes Directing Debut With Award Winning Short Dog Film To Aid Animal Rescue!
Animal trainer, Steven Ritt, owner/trainer of "Buck" in Married with Children, has produced and directed UNLEASHED LOVE, an award-winning short film currently making its debut on theanimalnetwork.tv/ -- Ritt's new digital online network.
The spiritual tale, accompanied by a stunning soundtrack with artists such as Hanna Jones, Annie Drury, Rosie Doonan and Natalie Smith, has received accolades at film festivals including Hollywood International Moving Pictures, Los Angeles Cinefest, Barcelona One World Fest, and the Zamoxis Film Festival – all within the first month of submissions.
The UNLEASHED LOVE soundtrack, along with a special edition UNLEASHED LOVE leash is available on the website for purchase, with 15% of all proceeds going to animal rescue.
