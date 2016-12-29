Hollywood Trainer Makes Directing Debut With Award Winning Short Dog Film To Aid Animal Rescue!

Animal trainer, Steven Ritt, owner/trainer of "Buck" in Married with Children, has produced and directed UNLEASHED LOVE, an award-winning short film currently making its debut on theanimalnetwork.tv/ -- Ritt's new digital online network.

UNLEASHED LOVE MOVIE POSTER 1

Media Contact

Steven Ritt

Andy Madison

theanimalnetworktv@ gmail.com Steven RittAndy Madison

End

-- The 12 minute short is about a lonely Pit bull and a rescued puppy that have a wonderful life together as they find everlasting love and devotion, even beyond this life. In addition to two rescued dogs in key roles, the film also marks the debut of Ritt's trained Wolf hybrid, Ariel.The spiritual tale, accompanied by a stunning soundtrack with artists such as Hanna Jones, Annie Drury, Rosie Doonan and Natalie Smith, has received accolades at film festivals including Hollywood International Moving Pictures, Los Angeles Cinefest, Barcelona One World Fest, and the Zamoxis Film Festival – all within the first month of submissions.In addition to UNLEASHED LOVE, http://www.theanimalnetwork.tv/is also currently premiering a short promo for Ritt's hilarious new web series, REAL TALK WITH IGBY, which features the trainer's rescued Pit bull as a cynical news anchor delivering the latest breaking news reports from across the globe.The UNLEASHED LOVE soundtrack, along with a special edition UNLEASHED LOVE leash is available on the website for purchase, with 15% of all proceeds going to animal rescue.