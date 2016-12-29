News By Tag
National Office Systems Names Jordan Mackie as Marketing Coordinator
The addition of Mackie demonstrates the company's rapid growth in 2016 which included its recent relocation to expanded office and administrative space in Beltsville and an increase in its workforce. NOS has helped companies, government agencies, professional practices and institutions improve productivity, reduce costs and save space for three decades. The company specializes in high density and mobile shelving products, asset-management and storage systems, and custom-design and installation services for the private sector, military and government agencies.
Mackie comes to NOS from the Maryland sales department at Ryan Homes. At NOS, she will focus on companywide marketing programs, project management and government proposals. "NOS already holds a very strong position in a niche industry," she says. "I want to help the company expand its products and offerings and maintain its excellent customer services."
Joe Alvarez, NOS principal, says Mackie is an enthusiastic cog in the company's operations. "Jordan's a real go-getter," he says. "She's eager to tackle our unique industry, and she's an perfect fit for our team." Alvarez says that Mackie understands the firm's customer-driven core values and will be a key player in its 2017 growth.
A Gaithersburg resident, Mackie graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in marketing. She is a native of Cecil County and worked as restaurant manager for Iron Hill Brewery earlier in her career. When not working, she enjoys running and hiking in the great outdoors. A self-described foodie, she also likes to explore a variety of cuisines and eateries.
In addition to its shelving and storage units, NOS, http://www.nosinc.com, is the nation's largest provider of automated storage and retrieval systems, biometric asset protection, radio frequency identification applications, and asset-tracking and records-management software. For more than 10 years, the firm has been selected for inclusion in the Washington Business Journal's prestigious annual Book of Lists. The company has played critical roles in LEED gold, silver and bronze designations for using recycled materials in the installation of replacement shelving and for recycling the older units.
For more information or a complimentary storage assessment, contact NOS at 301-840-6264 or info@nosinc.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Mackie, Marketing Coordinator
jmackie@nosinc.com
