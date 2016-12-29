News By Tag
Plus One Impact Goes Live at This Year's Consumer Electronics Show
MAX DEASE
PLUS ONE IMPACT
855-663-4672
info@plusoneimpact.com
www.plusoneimpact.com
The new start up is connecting with innovative companies at CES, officially launching as a promotional product marketing company and helping clients increase brand value.
Plus One Impact is joining with the Naples Business Accelerator, to introduce our offerings to the Consumer Technology Association's CES convention in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. We are pleased to become part of the most innovative community of thought leaders and game changers.
Plus One Impact is excited to share with participating companies our solutions to, "inspire profitable brand love," nurture relationships using branded products and marketing intelligence.
With offices in Naples (FL), Chicago (IL), and Santa Monica (CA), Plus One Impact works with organizations to create personalized promotional campaigns that are relevant, original, impactful and highly personalized. According to Co-Founder Alannah Sandehl Plus One Impact was founded to fit a need in the marketplace.
"After years working with promotional companies, we saw a need to help maximize ROI from branded merchandise through innovative product ideas and personalized marketing campaigns," says Sandehl.
Plus One Impact takes an integrated approach to promotional products and branded merchandise. Learn more at Plus One Impact's website, and on its social media pages.
Website: http://www.plusoneimpact.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Google +:https://plus.google.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
