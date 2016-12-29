

Coaches' Wives Documentary Film Digital Release Jeanie Buss, Kathy Auriemma, Meo Stansbury and Mindy Rice headline new documentary film about women married to athletic coaches. CWposter. LOS ANGELES - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "COACHES' WIVES" DOCUMENTARY TO BE RELEASED



Los Angeles, CA, January 4th, 2017. A new documentary about the unsung heroes of sports, the wives of coaches, was released January 3rd on 14 digital platforms, including Amazon Video and iTunes (complete list of platforms below).



Meo Stansbury (Western Kentucky/Texas A&M), Jeanie Buss (Los Angeles Lakers), Kathy Auriemma (Univ. of Connecticut) and Mindy Rice (Nevada-Reno- UNLV) headline the feature-length documentary film.



The film chronicles both the joys and struggles of being married to a coach. Producer/Director Jonathan Moore (son of a coach's wife) exposes coaches' wives as the most unsung heroes in modern sports. Often charged with managing the household and raising children while her husband spends long hours away - the coach's wife is the backbone of the family and team. With her family always in the public eye, she is responsible for bringing normalcy to an often chaotic and confusing lifestyle. Dealing with a hectic schedule, unruly fans and sometimes serving as mother to players, the coach's wife is a professional multi-tasker and has committed her life to many sacrifices. In addition to the above-mentioned names, the film also includes numerous coaches' wives at the middle school, high school and small college level.



Members of the press are invited to view the entire film through a private link, if so desired. Contact the producers for more information. A trailer/teaser of the film can be viewed at: CoachesWivesDoc.com. Additionally, the film has a Facebook page:



And a Twitter page: @CoachesWivesDoc



"Coaches' Wives" is produced by 33 Films. Producer/Director: Jonathan Moore, Karen Moore. Director of Photography: Kyo Edmoundson. Editor: Karen Moore.



Complete List of Digital Platforms: Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, Verizon – VOD, Dish Network, Cox Cable, Charter/Spectrum, Frontier Communications, iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Microsoft, Xbox, Google Video, Sony PlayStation​



Jonathan Moore is an Associate Professor of Cinema Arts at Vanguard University of Southern California and a filmmaker. Karen Moore is Associate Director and Editor of "Last Call with Carson Daly" on NBC.



CONTACT INFO: Jonathan Moore CoachesWivesDoc@ gmail.com 310-462-6114



Photo:

