News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Kitchen Gadget Creates Attractive Ice Spheres that Keep Drinks Cooler Longer
Shefio 'Ice Ball Maker' Mold Now Available for Purchase on Amazon.com
Shefio's new Premium Quality Ice Ball Maker Mold comes with a set of two molds and a large 2.5 inch sphere tray. The mold is made with eco-friendly, BPA-free, food-grade silicone built for durability and ease of use.
The ice spheres created by the Ice Ball Maker add a perfect finishing touch in any whiskey, highball, cocktail or hurricane glass. They are also ideal for keeping iced coffee and tea cool for a long time while adding a unique look to a drink dispenser. The large ice spheres melt slowly, keeping drinks cool longer than whiskey stones: With less surface area than normal ice cubes, the large ice balls melt more slowly than conventional ice, lasting up to three hours. Because the ice balls melt slowly, they won't water down a drink like melting ice does.
The ice spheres created by the Ice Ball Maker are attractive as well as functional, making any party beverage stand out. They look beautiful suspended in a lemonade pitcher, punch bowl or colorful children's drink. In addition, the ice ball mold can be filled with coffee creamer or fruit or herbal water to infuse new flavors into standard beverages like coffee and tea.
The Ice Ball Maker was designed with ease-of-use in mind: The flat-bottomed mold fills easily, with leak-free seals that prevent tipping and spills. The black and white mold's semi-transparent top and mini funnel make filling easy. The mold is flexible, making release of the ice balls from the mold quick and simple.
Fashioned from thick, durable, and long-lasting silicone, the Ice Ball Maker won't crack or break like other plastic molds. The easy-to-clean mold is microwave, dishwasher and oven safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Ice Ball Maker comes with a free bonus: a mini funnel that makes filling the molds effortless.
"We're very excited to be able to offer this delightful ice ball maker to the public via Amazon," said Rita Shefi, spokesperson for Shefio. "Now, everyone can make their drinks even more beautiful and delicious with ice spheres created in the super convenient, durable Ice Ball Maker. Make your next party special with spectacular ice balls."
The Ice Ball Maker is backed by a lifetime warranty and can be purchased on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Rita Shefi
info@shefio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse