 
News By Tag
* Ice Ball Maker
* Ice Ball Molds
* Kitchen Gadgets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


New Kitchen Gadget Creates Attractive Ice Spheres that Keep Drinks Cooler Longer

Shefio 'Ice Ball Maker' Mold Now Available for Purchase on Amazon.com
 
 
Ice_Ball_Maker_Shefio
Ice_Ball_Maker_Shefio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ice Ball Maker
* Ice Ball Molds
* Kitchen Gadgets

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

SEATTLE - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Anyone looking to add a touch of class to their glass of bourbon or scotch while keeping drinks cool can now freeze their own elegant, perfectly-round ice spheres.

Shefio's new Premium Quality Ice Ball Maker Mold comes with a set of two molds and a large 2.5 inch sphere tray. The mold is made with eco-friendly, BPA-free, food-grade silicone built for durability and ease of use.

The ice spheres created by the Ice Ball Maker add a perfect finishing touch in any whiskey, highball, cocktail or hurricane glass. They are also ideal for keeping iced coffee and tea cool for a long time while adding a unique look to a drink dispenser. The large ice spheres melt slowly, keeping drinks cool longer than whiskey stones: With less surface area than normal ice cubes, the large ice balls melt more slowly than conventional ice, lasting up to three hours. Because the ice balls melt slowly, they won't water down a drink like melting ice does.

The ice spheres created by the Ice Ball Maker are attractive as well as functional, making any party beverage stand out. They look beautiful suspended in a lemonade pitcher, punch bowl or colorful children's drink. In addition, the ice ball mold can be filled with coffee creamer or fruit or herbal water to infuse new flavors into standard beverages like coffee and tea.

The Ice Ball Maker was designed with ease-of-use in mind: The flat-bottomed mold fills easily, with leak-free seals that prevent tipping and spills. The black and white mold's semi-transparent top and mini funnel make filling easy. The mold is flexible, making release of the ice balls from the mold quick and simple.

Fashioned from thick, durable, and long-lasting silicone, the Ice Ball Maker won't crack or break like other plastic molds. The easy-to-clean mold is microwave, dishwasher and oven safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Ice Ball Maker comes with a free bonus: a mini funnel that makes filling the molds effortless.

"We're very excited to be able to offer this delightful ice ball maker to the public via Amazon," said Rita Shefi, spokesperson for Shefio. "Now, everyone can make their drinks even more beautiful and delicious with ice spheres created in the super convenient, durable Ice Ball Maker. Make your next party special with spectacular ice balls."

The Ice Ball Maker is backed by a lifetime warranty and can be purchased on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MTSCXD3.

Contact
Rita Shefi
info@shefio.com
End
Source:Shefio
Email:***@shefio.com
Tags:Ice Ball Maker, Ice Ball Molds, Kitchen Gadgets
Industry:Retail
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Contento Inbound News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share