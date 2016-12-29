Rapper P.O.P. releases full-length album 'As We Know It'

Patterns of Perfection

-- The indie hip hop artist known as Patterns of Perfection (P.O.P.) has released his new LP record, "As We Know It." The full-length album contains 10 original tracks for a total listening time of over half an hour. Like the rapper's other material, it has been proudly published on the World Records® independent music label without the aid or direction of the corporate music industry. A work of both perceptive urban poetry and colorful melodic character, "As We Know It" is further evidence that Patterns of Perfection is one of hip hop's most inventive indie artists today.Asked to cite some influences for his "As We Know It" LP, Patterns of Perfection points to "All genres of music. Any musician or band who has a unique sound or art that they have developed. Philosophy, politics, history and dreams."While this may sound too broad to glean anything about the album, in fact P.O.P.'s record sounds exactly like this. If unique styles from several categories of music and creativity were poured into the ear of a man with a taste for old-school hip hop, and if this man were socially aware and had plenty of thoughts on a range of topics, he might produce a record very much like "As We Know It."Audiophiles can get a good grasp of how singular Patterns' brand of rap is by paying attention to the open-verse method and reflexive use of vocabulary on "Elsewhere,"Track 3, and by listening to the catchy melody lines and pop sensibilities present in "Matrimony,"Track 7. The songs are very unlike one another, and they are much unlike the other songs on the record. It is a multifaceted LP with something for every fan of hip hop (or even only of poetry).Also notable is the analog methodology behind P.O.P.'s music."My music is created from scratch from start to finish," he writes. "There are no pre-made samples. I use virtual or physical instruments, including beat boxes, and implement everything manually."This translates into textures which allow for minimalism in instrumentation, letting his lyric talent stay in the spotlight where it belongs.Asked to describe the overall theme of the record, Patterns of Perfection is concise."That nothing truly ends," he says."As We Know It" by Patterns of Perfection is available from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip hop fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com