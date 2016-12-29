News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bathkes Custom Painting The Trusted Residential And Commercial Painting
Bathke's Custom Painting is one of the best drywall repair companies. Specialize in Houston Drywall repair service, refinishing old kitchen cabinets, kitchen cabinets repainting.
Bathke's Custom Painting is a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, installations, and repair services. With over 25 years of experience in home improvement and repair services, the company has built a strong relationship with its clients in Houston, Pearland, and the surrounding areas. The results of their work speak for themselves. Bathke's can give you that miracle touch you so desire to have in your home or office by doing remodeling and home repairs that will improve the look, function, and feel of the home or office space.
The company has a professional team of painters and home repairers that will work on your painting project, wood and tile floor installation, and carpentry work. Bathke's team is expanding and today, in addition to painting homes and commercial buildings, they also handle other chores including:
Kitchen cabinet repainting
Wall paper removal
Pressure washing
Repairing broken walls
Mending leaking roofs
Electrical repairs
Plumbing systems
Chimney maintenance
Foundation repair
Bathke's Custom Painting want to make your home exterior space just as appealing as the interior. Using state-of-the art products, modern techniques, and the best practices in home repairs and remodel, Bathke's have all it takes to change the appearance of your home or office. They take every precaution to make sure that the end-result of the project meets your expectations.
Attention is to details is one thing that drives the success of Bathke's team. Whenever you present your home repair problem, they will look at the possible solutions depending on your budget. They will recommend the most practical solution that will solve the home repair issue you have at hand while ensuring that you don't spend too much on the project.
The team has qualified, highly trained technicians, painters, builders, and masons to handle every other home improvement or remodeling project. The workers are properly screened and trained under the guidance of an expert to ensure they are adequately equipped to handle your project. Bathke's team is focused to solving your plumbing, roof damages, foundation leaks, cracked and broken walls, and other repairs that may cause sleepless nights. They want to make your home the most appealing and attractive place to be in.
If you have issues with the electrical system, chimney, foundation, roof, wall structure, or kitchen cabinetry, Bathke's can take of it. You can visit http://www.bathkescustompainting.com/
About Bathke's Custom Painting:
Bathke's Custom Painting offers comprehensive remodel of bathrooms and kitchen as well as floor installations including carpets, tiles, wood, and linoleum. They upgrade home and office fixtures and cabinets, they and do replacement of windows and doors. The company will add practicality and functionality to your home or office space by incorporating the best home repair and remodeling practices.
Click 4 Home Services is proud to feature Bathke's Custom Painting as one of the trusted home repair and remodeling companies. If you have a home repair problem, be it the plumbing system, repaint work, chimney repair, foundation repair, roof damage repair, or some other tasks, you can visit the page to discover the home repair or remodeling solutions they provide.
Contact Information
Bathke's Custom Painting
4341 Horizon North
Dallas TX 75287
Tel: (214) 606-4950
Website: http://www.bathkescustompainting.com/
Contact
Mo Daka
***@click4homeservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse