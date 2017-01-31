 
Call for Submission; Love Transforms Art Sale 2017

 
 
TORONTO - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Queen Gallery is seeking submissions for our upcoming art sale, Love Transforms to celebrate Valentine's day. Art sale from February 9th to February 11th.

Love is the most sacred of all feelings.  In Valentine the one special person in our life will be anxiously expecting us.  What  would symbolize your " I Love You" statement!?

In a time and age that individuality is threatened by industrial/commercial society many still avoid a mass produced cookie cut product to be representation of their affection as a gift!

This February, Queen Gallery pays tribute to love and Saint Valentine's day with a curated display of jewelry and small artworks.

We welcome all the artists to submit high resolution jpegs of their work

for these 3 days Valentine's art sale. The deadline will be January 31st, 2017 when our  curator will select the best work.  Artist statements along with display-ready artwork will be required by February 7th, 2017 for those pieces selected.

A rental fee or participation fee will be required of those selected artists in order to help pay for advertising.  The rental fee will be related to table space for jewelry and small sized sculptures varying between $100 and $150. For small art works like paintings, drawings, or print, … the participation fee is $40.00 (for first submission)
+ $5.00 (for each additional work). Artists are responsible for delivering  and collecting their works from the gallery.

We welcome you to take part in sharing your art and love during this holiday.

Submission Deadlines:

Online deadline: January 31st, 2017

Rental Fee: between $100 and $150 (jewelry and small  sculptures)
Participation Fee:

$40.00 (for first submission)
+ $5.00 (for each additional work)*

Acceptable Media:

Jewelry

Small sculptures

Small sized artworks;

Painting
Drawing
Photography

Print

Submitting work for consideration is easy.  Email us samples of your work (5 high res JPG files), along with a short bio and a description of the work you will be presenting, including the title, medium, and size.

Please include the following with your submission:

1. Your Name (and company name if you have one)

2. Contact information (Phone, Cell, Email)

3. Website (if you have one)

Email submissions to: info@queengallery.ca

More information: http://queengallery.ca/2017/01/call-for-submission-love-t...

****Rental or Participation Fees are only paid if your work is selected to be part of the show.
There will be two stages to this submission process. If your work is selected, we ask that you bring your artwork to the Queen Gallery (382 Queen Street East) on Saturday, February 4th or Tuesday, February 7th from 4pm to 7pm.

Terms and Conditions:


• Love Transforms is a curated art sale.
• The Artist hereby warrants that the Artist created and possesses unencumbered title to the works of art listed and has the right to loan these works for purposes of exhibition and sale.
• Artists must drop off their artwork on the specified date, along with a signed copy of this contract and the rental fee or participation fee$40 cash for the first submitted artwork, plus $5 each for any additional work (maximum three artworks).
• All artwork must have the name, date, title, and medium clearly printed on the back.
• Queen Gallery will NOT take a commission from any work sold at the exhibition.
• Artists must pick up their work (or arrange to have their work picked up) by the pick-up date (Tuesday, February 14th between 4pm and 7pm) or the art becomes the property of Queen Gallery.  Please inform the gallery if someone else is going to be picking up your work.

Queen Gallery
***@queengallery.ca
Click to Share