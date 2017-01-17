iControl Announces 2017 ESI Insight Webinar Kick-Off

ADDISON, Texas
-- iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/)
, a complex eDiscovery software and solutions company founded in 1999, today announced the ESI Insight
webinar series kick-off for 2017.
In January, ESI Insight will focus on networking and personal branding best practices for the RIM/IG/eDiscovery community with featured speakers Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh, RP CeDP CLSP and Robin Athlyn Thompson CEDS IGP CIP IG.
"Over the years of developing and refining this series, one of the topics I frequently get requests for is professional development, specifically education that contains industry-specific career advice, networking and personal branding best practices," said Robin Athlyn Thompson, creator and producer of the webinar series. "This type of education is as important as the practitioner education that we obtain that helps us stay current in best practices. We have seen the professional groups managing ESI involved in litigation and regulatory inquiry expand beyond the legal firm into IT, risk, audit, privacy, records management, compliance, and security and each of those business units have different business goals and communication styles. It is important to have programs that focus on networking and communicating with the extended communities of practice for our complete professional growth," added Thompson.
This month, iControl is dedicating this webinar to the memory of Wendi Atwood Rogers (https://www.facebook.com/martinlawdallas/photos/a.1015098...
). Wendi passed away in an auto accident on New Year's Eve while returning home from a holiday visit with her family. One of the ways we successfully network is through organizations in our specialties or professions, and Wendi was a tireless servant to the industry. Wendi was a long-time member (and Board Member) of the Dallas Area Paralegal Association (DAPA), an active member of the National Federation of Paralegal Associations (NFPA) and a Past President (and current Board Ambassador) of the Paralegal Division of the State Bar of Texas. As a paralegal educator and frequent speaker on various litigation topics, Wendi touched many lives and understood that getting involved in professional associations was important to her career, but also gave her the ability to help other paralegals advance in their career paths. She was a mentor to many, but a friend to everyone. Wendi was an affiliate member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America and selected as their Paralegal of the Year in 2003. In 2004 She received the Hon. William R. Robie Leadership Award from NFPA and in 1998 she was selected as DAPA's paralegal of the year. "It was a privilege to know Wendi for most of my career and an honor to work with her in NFPA. There is a huge hole in the hearts of all of us who knew Wendi. It is only fitting that we dedicate this webinar in her memory and I am honored to be a part of it," said Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh.Title: New Year's Resolution: Networking for Increased Net Worth!
Date:
Tuesday, January 17, 2017Time:
1 pm ET / 12 noon CTRegister Here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/755569145324256...About Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh RP CeDP CLSPSusan Ippoliti Kavanagh, RP, CeDP, CLSP
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/susanippolitikavanagh
) has nearly 20 years of experience in the legal services and legal technology industry and subject matter expert in eDiscovery and litigation support, with experience extending to overseeing all aspects of litigation, providing legal technology services, and consulting with a variety of clients on best practices related to e-discovery and litigation management. Susan is a widely recognized subject matter expert and paralegal evangelist. In 2007, Susan was one of the featured paralegals in Carole Bruno's "Lessons From the Top Paralegal Experts: The 15 Most Successful Paralegals in America (https://www.amazon.com/Lessons-Paralegal-Experts-Carole-B...
)." Susan has managed the eDiscovery Lifecycle on the national and international level, co-chaired the EDRM Code of Conduct working group, and has been a national speaker on eDiscovery and other Continuing Legal Education topics, for many years. Susan also launched one of the first law firm eDiscovery departments in Upstate New York. Her passion is to motivate and lead people in a direction towards positive change and results. As the Director of Client & Member Services for the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) she is committed to ensuring that ACEDS delivers a quality membership experience for e-Discovery professionals. Susan has a BS in Political Science from St. John Fisher College, and her past leadership includes serving the National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. for nearly 10 years as VP & Director of Membership & VP & Director of Profession Development, respectively and serving the Digital Rochester Board of Directors in several leadership positions from 2008-2013.About Robin Athlyn Thompson CEDS IGP CIP IGRobin Athlyn Thompson CEDS IGP CIP IG
(http://www.linkedin.com/in/robinathlynthompson
) is a two-time lifetime achievement award recipient – acknowledging her service to and work in the eDiscovery, Information Governance, and Records Management industries, and an Executive Women's Forum finalist for its Woman of Influence award. Robin is highly regarded for her social selling and personal branding experience. LinkedIn consistently ranks her in the top percentage of social sellers. She is considered one of the leading market strategists for this vertical, she holds a B.S. in Marketing, summa cum laude
, and four industry certifications:
the certified eDiscovery Specialist, the Information Governance Professional, the Certified Information Professional, and the Information Governance Practitioner. Robin is currently pursuing her MBA in Marketing and her Social Media Master degree.
Currently the VP of Marketing for iControl ESI, she is responsible for its marketing initiatives, and is creator and producer of iControl's ESI Insight Education Series. Prior to going into consulting, Robin spent nearly 20 years working as a senior project paralegal managing high profile MDL litigation for some of the nation's most prominent attorneys. Robin has spoken for several associations and private corporations on the changing legal environment and how to effectively network; and her blogs are widely read. She has been interviewed for articles in several magazines including Legal Assistant Today
, ACEDS
, and eDiscovery Today
a Media Planet publication.
Robin is a member of ARMA International;
Sedona WG1, WG3, WG4, WG5, WG6, WG8, & WG9; the Advisory Board of ACEDS; and a member of Women in eDiscovery.
Robin has received numerous sales achievement and association awards, including the prestigious ARMA Houston Chapter Member of the Year, for creativity in programming that resulted in setting 2 years of attendance records, including the largest chapter meeting for an ARMA chapter – a record which stands unbroken. In addition to her lifetime achievement awards, Robin was a finalist (chosen from hundreds of nationwide nominees) for a Stevie award, recognizing her as Best Executive in a Service Industry in companies under 100 people recognizing her operational strategies. She is also a recipient of the U.S. Department of Justice Mentoring Award, the ACEDS Mentor Award, and was honored as the creator of the Best PR Campaign: Best Webinar Series by SV US: Women in the World of Business Awards celebrating women executives in business.About iControl ESI®iControl ESI
(http://www.icontrolesi.com/)
, founded in 1999, is a complete eDiscovery software and services provider, providing solutions in all phases of the EDRM. Through a combination of expert advisory services, skilled and efficient project management, state-of-the-
art technology, and a singular focus on creating the best client experience, iControl ESI provides solutions to the business problems associated with discovery, by lowering the cost of data discovery, and increasing document review efficiencies. In addition to working with industry-best technologies, iControl ESI utilizes its own developed technologies, which include ENVIZE (http://www.icontrolesi.com/
predictive-coding/)™
, an industry-changing predictive coding solution, and Recenseo (http://www.icontrolesi.com/
ediscovery-science/)®
, a complete online document review solution. Visit us at www.icontrolesi.com.