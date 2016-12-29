News By Tag
"Winning Wizard's Words of Management Wisdom – Book 2: Moving Up"
Third Book in Business Leadership Series Furthers the Conversation - Learn How to Become a World-Class Executive Manager
The book follows up on the guidance dispensed in his two previous books, and once again features the Winning Wizard, the retired chairman of an international organization, who provides advice and insight to Redael (leader spelled backwards), a junior manager in the firm who wants to advance to upper management. The book's 49 chapters offer numerous thought-provoking principles to help Redael climb the corporate ladder, while stressing the importance of the wisdom that can be gained from a mentor.
The first book in Fisher's award-winning series is Winning Wizard's Leadership Axioms for Career Progression and Everyday Living. The second isWinning Wizard's Words of Management Wisdom – Book One: Starting Out.
About the Author: Born and raised in Ithaca, New York, William P. Fisher, Ph.D., earned his BS, MBA, and doctorate from CornellUniversity. After military service, he became an assistant professor, consultant, a platform speaker, and was CEO of the National Restaurant Association. Before retirement, he held the Darden Chair at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
"Moving Up will do just that. This powerful book teaching business management was written to move you up the business ladder. We are thrilled to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
