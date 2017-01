Midas Hospitality Promotes Chris Shinkle to Senior Director of Development

Shinkle brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to new position

Midas Hospitality's Chris Shinkle

Contact

Kurt Furlong

***@midashospitality.com Kurt Furlong

End

-- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently promoted Chris Shinkle to Senior Director of Development.Shinkle will manage the day-to-day operations of the company's development team, which focuses on new hotels and acquisitions, as well as the organization's renovation life cycle. His responsibilities include overseeing a variety of services the company provides including project planning, procurement, information technology, scheduling, budget management, and project execution.Prior to this position, Shinkle served as the company's Director of Information Technology, as well as its Director of Operations. He joined Midas Hospitality in 2011 as a general manager and has held key roles within the company throughout the years. He has more than 15 years of hospitality experience."Chris has been with our company for more than five years, and he has truly earned this new position and all that it encompasses,"said David Robert, Midas Hospitality's Managing Member and CEO. "We are excited to see all that Chris will accomplish in his new role."Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 11 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com