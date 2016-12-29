News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Solving the conference attendee engagement puzzle. Free webinar for MICE planners
The success of an engagement campaign, whether a basic or comprehensive one, is about the attendee experience and engaging all event stakeholders. Join us for a free webinar and learn how to engage your attendees from the moment the signup happens.
Join Eventinterface & Triple V for this free webinar on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. SGT (7:00 a.m. Eastern, 1:00 p.m. Central European Time).
REGISTER FOR FREE AT:
https://www.eventinterface.com/
BY ATTENDING THIS WEBINAR YOU WILL LEARN TO:
1. Apply simple methodology of engaging your attendees.
2. Use the right social media platforms to market and engage your attendees.
3. Implement mobile and responsive tools and engagement platforms.
4. Use content and gamification to engage your attendee.
5. Evaluate your engagement success.
Hosted by
Vivien Hoe
Director of Happiness
Triple V Pte Ltd
Vivien Hoe started her career in the MICE Industry 30 years ago. Throughout her career, she has been in the sales and marketing role, and has helped her clients in designing effective marketing solutions. In recent years, she has moved on to consultancy role where she helps her clients in relooking at their marketing campaigns and helped them save more than 100% in cost and in the course generate more than 300% sales funnel revenue.
As an advocate for life long learning, she believes in surrounding herself with the latest trends and technologies to keep herself abreast in an ever changing economy.
A strong believer in empowerment, Vivien Hoe is often invited to industry forums and talks to share her insights and knowledge, as well as corporations.
Guest
AI Wynant
Co-Founder and CEO
Eventinterface
Al Wynant brings 28 years of meeting management expertise to the table. He has planned and managed meetings and events from 50 to 125,000 attendees in six countries on two continents. He intimately understands the many aspects of meeting management, and how technology can make the complicated process of managing events easier. Al is the co-founder and CEO of event technology platform Eventinterface a full-featured and cost-effective SaaS platform to manage and engage attendees while providing measurable ROI for all stakeholders. Eventinterface was founded on the belief that event technology should be affordable for all planners, provide a comprehensive and easy to use toolset, and help facilitate exceptional human connections.
Contact
Eventinterface
***@eventinterface.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse