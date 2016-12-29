Solving the conference attendee engagement puzzle. Free webinar for MICE planners

The success of an engagement campaign, whether a basic or comprehensive one, is about the attendee experience and engaging all event stakeholders. Join us for a free webinar and learn how to engage your attendees from the moment the signup happens.

Engaging conference attendees. From basic to complex campaigns.

-- In today's experience-driven world, engaging and motivating your meeting and incentive guests is essential. However, marketers as well as meeting planners struggle with developing and managing engagement strategies that provide positive guest experiences;align with brands and meet business objectives. In this complimentary webinar you will learn how to achieve success and delight your attendees.Join Eventinterface & Triple V for this free webinar on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. SGT (7:00 a.m. Eastern, 1:00 p.m. Central European Time).https://www.eventinterface.com/registration?eventid=engage_attendees&t=rd1. Apply simple methodology of engaging your attendees.2. Use the right social media platforms to market and engage your attendees.3. Implement mobile and responsive tools and engagement platforms.4. Use content and gamification to engage your attendee.5. Evaluate your engagement success.Vivien HoeDirector of HappinessTriple V Pte LtdVivien Hoe started her career in the MICE Industry 30 years ago. Throughout her career, she has been in the sales and marketing role, and has helped her clients in designing effective marketing solutions. In recent years, she has moved on to consultancy role where she helps her clients in relooking at their marketing campaigns and helped them save more than 100% in cost and in the course generate more than 300% sales funnel revenue.As an advocate for life long learning, she believes in surrounding herself with the latest trends and technologies to keep herself abreast in an ever changing economy.A strong believer in empowerment, Vivien Hoe is often invited to industry forums and talks to share her insights and knowledge, as well as corporations.AI WynantCo-Founder and CEOEventinterfaceAl Wynant brings 28 years of meeting management expertise to the table. He has planned and managed meetings and events from 50 to 125,000 attendees in six countries on two continents. He intimately understands the many aspects of meeting management, and how technology can make the complicated process of managing events easier. Al is the co-founder and CEO of event technology platform Eventinterface a full-featured and cost-effective SaaS platform to manage and engage attendees while providing measurable ROI for all stakeholders. Eventinterface was founded on the belief that event technology should be affordable for all planners, provide a comprehensive and easy to use toolset, and help facilitate exceptional human connections.