International Mobile Engagement Leader, MobileBridge, Signs Galbani and Burger King
NH-Based Mobile Engagement Platform with Offices in Amsterdam and London Welcomes Galbani (Italy) and Burger King (Russia) to International Customer Roster
"Expanding our global footprint and entering the North American market this past year has presented infinite growth opportunities for MobileBridge as an organization,"
Galbani, an Italian brand founded over 100 years ago has grown into the nation's largest supplier of dairy produce and one of its top producers of cured meats. Today, Galbani distributes more than 300 products to 50 countries worldwide.
Looking to drive consumer engagement (http://mobilebridge.com/
Galbani plans to deliver personalized, targeted campaigns through MobileBridge to distribute relevant promotions and offers that can be redeemed at all major food retailers. Additionally, the Galbani team will deliver interactive surveys and games to drive engagement, all available natively in the MobileBridge platform (http://mobilebridge.com/
In Russia, Burger King has 360 stores and growing, with plans to add 100 new stores each year. Burger King is the newest large brand quick-service chain to operate in Russia, and as such has entered an extremely competitive market with existing brands.
Burger King plans to engage customers through the mobile channel in efforts to differentiate from the competition with innovative mobile marketing. With currently 3 million app downloads, Burger King plans to drive traffic to its growing number of locations by leveraging mobile capabilities such as geo-fencing and beacons to entice passers-by into store-front locations. The addition of interactive assets such as games and surveys will further delight customers and help build brand loyalty in this competitive space.
MobileBridge expanded its global footprint (http://mobilebridge.com/
"Dominant consumer brands worldwide continue to better understand the necessity of advanced customer engagement through the mobile channel," stated Oster. "Even with long established brands such as Burger King and Galbani, competition differentiation is a constant battle and we are honored to be delivering our mobile solution to win that fight."
About MobileBridge
MobileBridge is driving the next generation of mobile solutions for organizations worldwide. Our leading mobile engagement platform provides businesses the power to easily deliver compelling mobile experiences, increase customer loyalty, and connect online and offline worlds to create new insights of your mobile customers to drive your business. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, we help companies like Volkswagen, Pirelli, and Burger King fast-track mobile success. For more information, visit www.mobilebridge.com.
