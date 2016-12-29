 
News By Tag
* MobileBridge
* Burger King
* Galbani
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashua
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


International Mobile Engagement Leader, MobileBridge, Signs Galbani and Burger King

NH-Based Mobile Engagement Platform with Offices in Amsterdam and London Welcomes Galbani (Italy) and Burger King (Russia) to International Customer Roster
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MobileBridge
Burger King
Galbani

Industry:
Mobile

Location:
Nashua - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
Projects

NASHUA, N.H. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- MobileBridge, the international leader in mobile engagement is once again welcoming some of Europe's largest consumer brands to its diversified customer list. Quick service restaurant giant, Burger King (of Russia) and Italian dairy produce market leader, Galbani, are climbing aboard MobileBridge's innovative platform to power the next generation of mobile solutions entering 2017.

"Expanding our global footprint and entering the North American market this past year has presented infinite growth opportunities for MobileBridge as an organization," said MobileBridge CEO, Eyal Oster. "We aim to expedite our growth on both sides of the Atlantic entering 2017 and the addition of established industry leaders such as Galbani and Burger King is a fantastic start."

Galbani, an Italian brand founded over 100 years ago has grown into the nation's largest supplier of dairy produce and one of its top producers of cured meats. Today, Galbani distributes more than 300 products to 50 countries worldwide.

Looking to drive consumer engagement (http://mobilebridge.com/customer-success/) through its mobile app developed in 2013, Galbani has teamed with MobileBridge partner Fortop, to power a multi-phased mobile strategy following the app's recent release on the Apple Store and Google Play. Galbani will utilize the MobileBridge suite to collect mobile data and analytics at the campaign's onset, and utilize those analytics to engage and convert users.

Galbani plans to deliver personalized, targeted campaigns through MobileBridge to distribute relevant promotions and offers that can be redeemed at all major food retailers. Additionally, the Galbani team will deliver interactive surveys and games to drive engagement, all available natively in the MobileBridge platform (http://mobilebridge.com/product/).

In Russia, Burger King has 360 stores and growing, with plans to add 100 new stores each year. Burger King is the newest large brand quick-service chain to operate in Russia, and as such has entered an extremely competitive market with existing brands.

Burger King plans to engage customers through the mobile channel in efforts to differentiate from the competition with innovative mobile marketing. With currently 3 million app downloads, Burger King plans to drive traffic to its growing number of locations by leveraging mobile capabilities such as geo-fencing and beacons to entice passers-by into store-front locations. The addition of interactive assets such as games and surveys will further delight customers and help build brand loyalty in this competitive space.

MobileBridge expanded its global footprint (http://mobilebridge.com/us-expansion/) in early September, 2016, by establishing new headquarters in Nashua, NH. Prior to expanding from existing offices in Amsterdam and London, MobileBridge developed a proven track record of providing top businesses such as Volkswagen, Audi, Pirelli and more, the power to easily deliver compelling mobile experiences that lead to conversions, improve acquisition and attention rates, drive direct and indirect revenue, monetize mobile customer engagement and provide actionable data and insights.

"Dominant consumer brands worldwide continue to better understand the necessity of advanced customer engagement through the mobile channel," stated Oster. "Even with long established brands such as Burger King and Galbani, competition differentiation is a constant battle and we are honored to be delivering our mobile solution to win that fight."

About MobileBridge

MobileBridge is driving the next generation of mobile solutions for organizations worldwide. Our leading mobile engagement platform provides businesses the power to easily deliver compelling mobile experiences, increase customer loyalty, and connect online and offline worlds to create new insights of your mobile customers to drive your business. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, we help companies like Volkswagen, Pirelli, and Burger King fast-track mobile success. For more information, visit www.mobilebridge.com.
End
Source:MobileBridge
Email:***@dpacommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:MobileBridge, Burger King, Galbani
Industry:Mobile
Location:Nashua - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DPA Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share