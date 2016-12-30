Blue Giraffe Restaurant Celebrates New Year With New Ownership

Please join the new owners of the Blue Giraffe Restaurant, along with supporting members of the Southwest Florida business community for a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the Letendre's new ownership, menu and hours.

239-470-5611; ks@paradisecg.com

-- After a 26-year hiatus, The Letendre Family has returned to Sanibel Island as the new owners of the island's best-kept secret, the Blue Giraffe Restaurant. Nestled in the shopping center courtyard of Periwinkle Place, the Letendre's aim to provide a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Though the restaurant's name remains the same, the new owners of the Blue Giraffe will implement a sea of change for the long-standing island eatery.After moving to Sanibel in 1984 from Amherst, New Hampshire to escape the harsh winter weather, the Letendre family immersed themselves in the Sanibel community environment. Will, Geoffrey and Tim attended Sanibel Elementary School and participated in the Sanibel Little League program as well as the Rec Center basketball program. The boys worked during summers at several island restaurants, as well as Barney's Incredible Edibles. Lise worked as secretary and later as the Director of Religious Education at St. Isabel Catholic Church. Bill was a member of the Sanibel Rotary Club.The family relocated to Texas in 1992 for a job opportunity but continued to enjoy annual family reunions on Captiva. The whole family has very fond memories of living at the end of Venus Drive overlooking San Carlos Bay when the lot next door was undeveloped and many wiffle ball and tag football games were played. With extended family still living in Cape Coral and Sarasota, they look forward to reestablishing themselves as island business owners. General Manager and Owner, Chef Geoffrey will oversee the day to day operations of the restaurant with partners Bill and Lise stepping in whenever needed, especially during "season!"Geoffrey has been a chef for 15 years in corporate America with stints at BJ's Restaurants and most recently at the Cheesecake Factory restaurants.Bill says, "In the back of our minds we always thought that we would own a restaurant someday to allow Geoffrey to apply his culinary training acquired at the University of Houston, Conrad Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management and his chef certificate earned at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco."Chef Geoffrey is already making waves in the Sanibel Island dining scene. Within weeks of opening, The Blue Giraffe received second place in the People's Choice category at CROW's annual Taste of the Islands event in November 2016.Looking ahead, Geoffrey plans to continue to refine the menu, provide excellent customer service and guarantee patrons an enjoyable and unique island dining experience for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Changes to the restaurant include comfortable bar seating, a unique selection of locally crafted beers, new signature dishes and a lineup of homemade desserts by a local pastry chef. The restaurant now opens at 7 a.m. every day and offers breakfast until noon. Lunch is available until 5 pm with dinner being offered until closing or 8 pm. Large groups are welcome and call ahead seating is available."Remember," says Bill, "The Blue Giraffe stands head and shoulders above the rest!"Join the new owners of the Blue Giraffe Restaurant, Bill, Lise, and Geoffrey Letendre, along with supporting members of the Southwest Florida business community for a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the Letendre's new ownership, new menu and new restaurant hours on Wednesday, January 11 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 2075 Periwinkle Way, Unit 14. Attendees will enjoy complimentary appetizers, drinks and giveaways.(239) 472-2525Periwinkle Place Shopping Center2075 Periwinkle Way, Ste 14, Sanibel, Florida