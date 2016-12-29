News By Tag
South Florida's Premier Natural Hair Salon, Zaria is inviting you to its official grand opening
After wrapping up a successful two weeks soft-opening, Zaria Salon is officially opening its doors to its patrons for service. The first 100 guests will be greeted at the door with light refreshments, a gift bag and free raffle giveaways throughout the afternoon. Festivities will continue with a meet and greet with our experienced hair stylists on site for one-on-one consultations. If you're new to natural hair; you are more than welcome to join us and our stylists will provide guidance for your transition. After choosing your stylist you will be able to set your next appointment before you leave.
Zaria Salon is a new 1,730 square foot salon that specializes in natural hair styling and products. Zaria Salon was designed to give our patrons the best experience a salon has to offer from the minute they walk through our door. Upon entering the salon you will be greeted at our reception desk by our friendly staff. We have two couches in our waiting area to accommodate guests. For the total upscale salon experience; we've also included a bar section where you will be treated to refreshments. If you like the products we carry, you can also purchase them at our retail area. The salon consists of 8 styling chairs and a shampoo area that sits 4 customers. We have two manicure and pedicure chairs and a makeup artist on site.
"At Zaria we celebrate natural beauty and we are dedicated to offering our clients a luxury experience while focusing on health & wellbeing," Stefanie Berry ~owner.
Zaria caters to people with natural hair no matter the texture. Our stylists specialize in over 30 different hair styling methods which include wash & blowout, starter locs, loc maintenance, flat twist updo, permanent color, haircut and nail care. You can also count on us for various protective styling, such as 2-strand twists, crochet braids, box braids and full head weaves. Zaria carries top of the line all natural and organic products to ensure that you get safe and effective beauty services all while protecting the environment.
Mark your calendars for Sunday January 15th 2017 from 1pm to 5pm for Zaria Salon's grand opening. We are currently taking appointments;
