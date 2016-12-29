News By Tag
Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session, Feb. 2nd
Resource Families and Mentors Needed in Santa Barbara County
Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.
Event Information:
Who:Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.
What: Resource Family Informational Meeting
When: Thursday February 2nd, 2016, 6:00pm-8:00pm
Where: The Red Cross, 2707 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Anastasia Stone at (805) 694-8070 or a.stone@ourcountyourkids.org.
About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services
Our County. Our Kids., is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/
