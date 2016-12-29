 
Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session, Feb. 2nd

Resource Families and Mentors Needed in Santa Barbara County
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them.  Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.

Event Information:

Who:Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

What: Resource Family Informational Meeting

When: Thursday February 2nd, 2016, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Where: The Red Cross, 2707 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

No registration is necessary to attend.  For questions or additional information, please contact Anastasia Stone at (805) 694-8070 or a.stone@ourcountyourkids.org.

About Our County. Our Kids. A Division of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

Our County. Our Kids., is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program.  Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc (http://www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc)for more information.

