 
News By Tag
* Water Conservation
* Irrigation
* Landscape
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Rain Bird Receives the NBRI Circle of Excellence Award For Their Commitment to Employee Engagement

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Water Conservation
* Irrigation
* Landscape

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Tucson - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to confer the distinction of Employee Excellence upon Rain Bird Corporation (http://www.rainbird.com/) and welcomes them to the NBRI Circle of Excellence for the second year in a row. Rain Bird has earned this recognition because of the high levels of employee engagement and the commitment to continually improving the workplace.

"Employee Engagement drives Financial Performance," said Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. "This award is a result of Rain Bird's dedication to measuring and improving their Employee Engagement."

The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that place a high value on employee engagement. These organizations demonstrate their dedication by conducting best in class survey research with NBRI and taking action based upon the results. NBRI commends the leadership of these organizations for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.

"Rain Bird has a long history of measuring and improving employee engagement," says Donna Millan, Director Human Relations for Rain Bird. "The improvements that we realize each year are a result of the actions our supervisors and managers take in response to what we learn from our employees during this survey process and through less formal interactions.  We are proud to receive this recognition from NBRI that places us above more than 75% of other companies studied."

ABOUT RAIN BIRD

Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of #irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely.  Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-art manufacturing assembly facilities in the United States, China and Mexico.  www.rainbird.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS RESEARCH INSTITUTE

NBRI conducts Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries, and their product offerings, such as Root Cause Analysis, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.

Contact
Leslie Lenhart
***@rainbird.com
End
Source:Rain Bird
Email:***@rainbird.com Email Verified
Tags:Water Conservation, Irrigation, Landscape
Industry:Environment
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rain Bird Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share