News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
134 Crossing Luxury Apartment Community Breaks Ground
This apartment community will feature a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom designs boasting generous space and room to relax. Apartment styles will range in size from 550 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Wi-Fi internet networks are included with monthly rent.
This luxurious, apartment home community will feature entertainment rooms with Wi-Fi, professional fitness center with commercial equipment, outdoor patio with grilling, indoor car/pet wash, dog run, and sport court. Attached heated parking and detached garages will also be available.
Residents of 134 Crossing will find that the design and appointments of these apartments convey a style and homelike feel often found in upscale single family homes. Amenities that provide convenience and comfort include a washer and dryer, fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood grain flooring and plush carpeting throughout. Apartments also include special touches such as walk in closets, spacious decks, raised panel doors, breakfast bars, maple cabinetry, and electronic locks.
134 Crossing is expected to open fall of 2017.
Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, has been a family owned business since 1874, and provides development, architectural design services, and construction services for projects in the upper Midwest. Visit us at http://www.millerab.com for more details.
Brutger Equities, Inc. is a privately owned and operated real estate development and management company based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Brutger Equities specializes in hotels and apartment home communities in the Central and Western United States.
Media Contact
Miller Architects & Builders
320-251-4109
***@millerab.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse