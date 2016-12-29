 
News By Tag
* Multi-family
* Developers
* Minnesota
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Saint Cloud
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

134 Crossing Luxury Apartment Community Breaks Ground

 
 
134 Crossing
134 Crossing
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Multi-family
* Developers
* Minnesota

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Saint Cloud - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Projects

SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- 134 Crossing, a 101-unit upscale apartment community in St. Cloud has broken ground and well on its way to offering luxury living to professionals and families in St. Cloud. 134 Crossing is a partnership between Miller Architects and Builders and Brutger Equities, Inc.

This apartment community will feature a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom designs boasting generous space and room to relax.  Apartment styles will range in size from 550 square feet to 1,400 square feet.  Wi-Fi internet networks are included with monthly rent.

This luxurious, apartment home community will feature entertainment rooms with Wi-Fi, professional fitness center with commercial equipment, outdoor patio with grilling, indoor car/pet wash, dog run, and sport court.  Attached heated parking and detached garages will also be available.

Residents of 134 Crossing will find that the design and appointments of these apartments convey a style and homelike feel often found in upscale single family homes. Amenities that provide convenience and comfort include a washer and dryer, fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood grain flooring and plush carpeting throughout.  Apartments also include special touches such as walk in closets, spacious decks, raised panel doors, breakfast bars, maple cabinetry, and electronic locks.

134 Crossing is expected to open fall of 2017.

Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, has been a family owned business since 1874, and provides development, architectural design services, and construction services for projects in the upper Midwest.  Visit us at http://www.millerab.com for more details.

Brutger Equities, Inc. is a privately owned and operated real estate development and management company based in St. Cloud, Minnesota.  Brutger Equities specializes in hotels and apartment home communities in the Central and Western United States.

Media Contact
Miller Architects & Builders
320-251-4109
***@millerab.com
End
Source:134 Crossing Luxury Apartments
Email:***@millerab.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share