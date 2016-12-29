A Veteran Helping Fellow Soldiers

12573864_ 767832290018099_ 3111636940061719348_ n

-- A new life-saving device called the Ready Sled is almost ready for production. The Ready Sled is a drag sled, fold-able stretcher, and medical kit all in one to be worn by military and police. This amazing patent pending device offers unparalleled capabilities to evacuate injured personnel away from danger to medical care as quickly and safely as possible. This innovative solution addresses concerns of females transitioning to new roles within the defense sector.We have launched a wonderful Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to finish the project and bring the Ready Sled to market. This amazing equipment is the launching product of Global Defense Research; a disabled veteran owned company that strives to create life-saving solutions to serve military and police. The product is near completion, but now we need your help to finish development and production so we can get it to those who need it most.The Ready Sled is to be worn on the back of a tactical vest. In the event the wearer is immobilized, a teammate simply needs to deploy the casualty's polymer drag sled and place it under the wearer's tailbone. This reduces the drag greatly allowing immediate movement of the patient behind cover to be treated for their injuries. Once treated using the medical kit stored in the device, they may be placed on the fold-able stretcher also housed within the device. They are then ready to be evacuated to higher medical care via ground or air transport.This capability is unique as it ensures there is always adequate devices present and there is never a shortage in the unfortunate event multiple casualties are sustained. The Ready Sled also ensures there is a surplus of evacuation and medical devices when responding to any disaster to treat and save civilians caught in these circumstances. It is currently under consideration by several government agencies for adoption and has earned great praise from those who have reviewed it.We ask that you please visit our campaign at the link provided below and contribute as well as share it with everybody you can. This is truly a noble and great cause to be a part of. With everything these brave service men and women do for us, it's great to be able to do something for them.We appreciate your support, Please visit and share our campaign so we can build a community, and together save lives!