News By Tag
* Costa Mesa Physical Therapist
* Costa Mesa Physical Therapy
* Drug-free Pain Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Wraps Up 2016 With Successful Patient Outcomes and Continued Growth
"Though 2016 was undoubtedly a volatile year around the globe, Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy continued to experience tremendous growth," says Ann Steinfeld, the clinic's founder and CEO. "We not only treated thousands of patients but also hired some of the industry's most qualified and experienced full- and part-time physical therapy professionals. Thanks to an outstanding staff and successful outcomes, we are becoming the clinic of choice for patients in Costa Mesa and surrounding communities who are seeking drug-free rehabilitation alternatives to treat their pain and heal from injuries."
Physical Therapy has long been misunderstood as a complimentary field to assist and extend the physician-patient continuum of injury-related care. The cutting-edge therapists at Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, however, are shifting the status quo by successfully demonstrating its wide-ranging benefits as a primary therapy choice not only for patients who have experienced an injury but also for those seeking to improve balance, posture and muscle strength as part of their preventive care regime. According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year millions of people 65 and older are treated in emergency rooms for falls, which in 2013 alone accounted for direct medical costs totaling $34 billion, a figure expected to escalate as a large U.S. population continues to age. The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) suggests that physical therapy can significantly improve balance and decrease the rate of falls and falls-related injuries, and can be highly instrumental in treating patients who suffer from a broad spectrum of conditions—from Alzheimer's to urinary incontinence. What's more, in a seven-year study conducted by lead researchers at the University of Pittsburg, physical therapy was proven to be as effective as and safer than surgery, particularly for easing symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis, a condition that affects millions of Americans.
"With an increasing demand for compassionate, alternative approaches to alleviate pain—particularly in this post-healthcare reform era where patient engagement with healthcare professionals has drastically declined—we anticipate another year of expansion," adds Steinfeld. "Our patients and their successful outcomes have undeniably played a vital role in our growth. We are truly grateful for their support and endorsements and, as 2017 unfolds, we look forward to announcing more exciting new offerings and additional new hires."
For media-related questions, contact Edan Devora, info@annsteinfeldpt.com or call (714) 556-1600.
For more information regarding Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, visit: http://www.annsteinfeldpt.com.
ABOUT ANN STEINFELD PHYSICAL THERAPY
Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy is a privately owned outpatient practice in Orange County, Calif. specializing in the evaluation and treatment of physical injuries and disabilities resulting from a wide range of conditions related to sports and athletics, surgical procedures, occupation, repetitive motion and accidents, as well as those specific to age and gender. Ann Steinfeld's highly skilled and trained, licensed physical therapists utilize a broad spectrum of the most advanced physical intervention and rehabilitation techniques to alleviate pain, restore mobility, improve balance and coordination, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Referred to by leading physicians throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, Ann Steinfeld provides a comprehensive team approach to ensure successful patient outcomes, while maintaining the highest quality of exceptional one-to-one care in an energetic, positive and ethical environment. For more information visit: http//www.annsteinfeldpt.com.
Media Contact
Edan Devora
(714) 556-1600
***@annsteinfeldpt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse