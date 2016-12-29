 
News By Tag
* Costa Mesa Physical Therapist
* Costa Mesa Physical Therapy
* Drug-free Pain Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Wraps Up 2016 With Successful Patient Outcomes and Continued Growth

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Costa Mesa Physical Therapist
Costa Mesa Physical Therapy
Drug-free Pain Management

Industry:
Health

Location:
Costa Mesa - California - US

Subject:
Earnings

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy - a leading Orange County, Calif. physical therapy practice specializing in sports medicine, orthopedics, geriatrics and neurology – is pleased to report a year of unprecedented growth, as the independently owned practice continues to expand. Celebrating its 15-year anniversary, the clinic reached a record-breaking patient average per month in 2016, representing a 20 percent increase from 2015 and nearly twice the average of 2014.

"Though 2016 was undoubtedly a volatile year around the globe, Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy continued to experience tremendous growth," says Ann Steinfeld, the clinic's founder and CEO. "We not only treated thousands of patients but also hired some of the industry's most qualified and experienced full- and part-time physical therapy professionals. Thanks to an outstanding staff and successful outcomes, we are becoming the clinic of choice for patients in Costa Mesa and surrounding communities who are seeking drug-free rehabilitation alternatives to treat their pain and heal from injuries."

Physical Therapy has long been misunderstood as a complimentary field to assist and extend the physician-patient continuum of injury-related care. The cutting-edge therapists at Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, however, are shifting the status quo by successfully demonstrating its wide-ranging benefits as a primary therapy choice not only for patients who have experienced an injury but also for those seeking to improve balance, posture and muscle strength as part of their preventive care regime. According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year millions of people 65 and older are treated in emergency rooms for falls, which in 2013 alone accounted for direct medical costs totaling $34 billion, a figure expected to escalate as a large U.S. population continues to age. The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) suggests that physical therapy can significantly improve balance and decrease the rate of falls and falls-related injuries, and can be highly instrumental in treating patients who suffer from a broad spectrum of conditions—from Alzheimer's to urinary incontinence. What's more, in a seven-year study conducted by lead researchers at the University of Pittsburg, physical therapy was proven to be as effective as and safer than surgery, particularly for easing symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis, a condition that affects millions of Americans.

"With an increasing demand for compassionate, alternative approaches to alleviate pain—particularly in this post-healthcare reform era where patient engagement with healthcare professionals has drastically declined—we anticipate another year of expansion," adds Steinfeld. "Our patients and their successful outcomes have undeniably played a vital role in our growth. We are truly grateful for their support and endorsements and, as 2017 unfolds, we look forward to announcing more exciting new offerings and additional new hires."

For media-related questions, contact Edan Devora, info@annsteinfeldpt.com or call (714) 556-1600.

For more information regarding Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, visit: http://www.annsteinfeldpt.com.

ABOUT ANN STEINFELD PHYSICAL THERAPY

Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy is a privately owned outpatient practice in Orange County, Calif. specializing in the evaluation and treatment of physical injuries and disabilities resulting from a wide range of conditions related to sports and athletics, surgical procedures, occupation, repetitive motion and accidents, as well as those specific to age and gender. Ann Steinfeld's highly skilled and trained, licensed physical therapists utilize a broad spectrum of the most advanced physical intervention and rehabilitation techniques to alleviate pain, restore mobility, improve balance and coordination, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Referred to by leading physicians throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, Ann Steinfeld provides a comprehensive team approach to ensure successful patient outcomes, while maintaining the highest quality of exceptional one-to-one care in an energetic, positive and ethical environment. For more information visit: http//www.annsteinfeldpt.com.

Media Contact
Edan Devora
(714) 556-1600
***@annsteinfeldpt.com
End
Source:Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy
Email:***@annsteinfeldpt.com Email Verified
Tags:Costa Mesa Physical Therapist, Costa Mesa Physical Therapy, Drug-free Pain Management
Industry:Health
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hermes House Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share