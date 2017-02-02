News By Tag
Russell Finex Industiral Sieves Increase Accuracy and Efficiency at Pharmaceutical Manufacturer
Finex 22 grading sieves enhance overall productivity at ESTEVE
After consulting with Russell Finex representatives at an exhibition, Russell Finex analyzed the product characteristics and recommended the Finex 22™ grading sieve to fulfill the criteria laid out by ESTEVE. After successful trials were conducted, ESTEVE acquired two Finex 22™ machines with Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems to grade their pharmaceutical granules after they have been processed through a fluid bed dryer. The machines were supplied in the highest quality stainless steel, and with Russell Finex's specialist polishing techniques, the highest standard mirror polished, crevice free finish was provided.
