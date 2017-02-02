Russell Finex Industiral Sieves Increase Accuracy and Efficiency at Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Finex 22 grading sieves enhance overall productivity at ESTEVE

-- ESTEVE, an international pharmaceutical group, thrives on innovation and pharmaceutical excellence. Thus, the corporation invests heavily in research & development of new formulations in order to develop therapeutic products that excel in the healthcare market. When seeking equipment for a new pilot plant, ESTEVE required specialized separation equipment that would improve sieving accuracy and product quality.After consulting with Russell Finex representatives at an exhibition, Russell Finex analyzed the product characteristics and recommended the Finex 22™ grading sieve to fulfill the criteria laid out by ESTEVE. After successful trials were conducted, ESTEVE acquired two Finex 22™ machines with Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems to grade their pharmaceutical granules after they have been processed through a fluid bed dryer. The machines were supplied in the highest quality stainless steel, and with Russell Finex's specialist polishing techniques, the highest standard mirror polished, crevice free finish was provided.For more information about Russell Finex's wide range of industrial sieve and filtration solutions, visit www.russellfinex.com.