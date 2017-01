Humanoids Introduces New Sales & Marketing Director

Contact

Jo Witherington

***@humanoids.com Jo Witherington

End

-- Laurent Rischmann has joined Humanoids, Inc. as Director of Sales & Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Laurent will also look after the synergy between the publishing and film development activities, for all current and upcoming Humanoids titles.HUMANOIDS released its first graphic novels 40 years ago in Paris, France, and has published thousands of titles since, including international bestsellers and iconic series such asand. Based in Hollywood, California, with branches in Paris, London, and Tokyo, Humanoids is currently developing multiple film adaptations of its books, including, and(aka).To arrange review PDFs or images, and US press, please contact Jo Witherington on: Email: jo.witherington@humanoids.com | Phone: +1 772 226 0156 Twitter: @HumanoidsIncUK press please contact Tim Pilcher on: Humanoids UK, Suite 149, 15 Ingestre Place, Soho, London, W1F 0JH Mobile: +44 (0) 7986 995 938 | Phone: +44 (0) 207 193 1187 Email: tim.pilcher@humanoids.com | Twitter: @HumanoidsUKFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ humanoidsinc | Website: http://www.humanoids.com