 
News By Tag
* Bande Dessinee
* Comics
* Humanoids
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Humanoids Introduces New Sales & Marketing Director

 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Laurent Rischmann has joined Humanoids, Inc. as Director of Sales & Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Laurent will also look after the synergy between the publishing and film development activities, for all current and upcoming Humanoids titles.

About Humanoids

HUMANOIDS released its first graphic novels 40 years ago in Paris, France, and has published thousands of titles since, including international bestsellers and iconic series such as The Incal and Barbarella. Based in Hollywood, California, with branches in Paris, London, and Tokyo, Humanoids is currently developing multiple film adaptations of its books, including Bouncer, Metal, I Am Legion, and The Z Word (aka The Zombies That Ate The World).

To arrange review PDFs or images, and US press, please contact Jo Witherington on: Email: jo.witherington@humanoids.com | Phone: +1 772 226 0156 Twitter: @HumanoidsInc

UK press please contact Tim Pilcher on: Humanoids UK, Suite 149, 15 Ingestre Place, Soho, London, W1F 0JH Mobile: +44 (0) 7986 995 938 | Phone: +44 (0) 207 193 1187 Email: tim.pilcher@humanoids.com | Twitter: @HumanoidsUK

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/humanoidsinc | Website: http://www.humanoids.com

Contact
Jo Witherington
***@humanoids.com
End
Source:Humanoids, Inc
Email:***@humanoids.com Email Verified
Tags:Bande Dessinee, Comics, Humanoids
Industry:Publishing
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Humanoids PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share