News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Humanoids Introduces New Sales & Marketing Director
About Humanoids
HUMANOIDS released its first graphic novels 40 years ago in Paris, France, and has published thousands of titles since, including international bestsellers and iconic series such as The Incal and Barbarella. Based in Hollywood, California, with branches in Paris, London, and Tokyo, Humanoids is currently developing multiple film adaptations of its books, including Bouncer, Metal, I Am Legion, and The Z Word (aka The Zombies That Ate The World).
To arrange review PDFs or images, and US press, please contact Jo Witherington on: Email: jo.witherington@
UK press please contact Tim Pilcher on: Humanoids UK, Suite 149, 15 Ingestre Place, Soho, London, W1F 0JH Mobile: +44 (0) 7986 995 938 | Phone: +44 (0) 207 193 1187 Email: tim.pilcher@
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jo Witherington
***@humanoids.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse