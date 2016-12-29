Waterbury Regional Chamber's YPOWR-Young Professionals of Waterbury Region-To Host CEO Series

The first of Y.P.O.W.R.'s 2017 CEO Speakers Series events will be Friday, January 13 with Frank Monteiro, COO of MacDermid Performance Solutions. The second will be Friday, January 27 with Virginia O'Rourke-Cookson, owner of O'Rourke & Birch Florist.