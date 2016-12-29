News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Waterbury Regional Chamber's YPOWR-Young Professionals of Waterbury Region-To Host CEO Series
The first of Y.P.O.W.R.'s 2017 CEO Speakers Series events will be Friday, January 13 with Frank Monteiro, COO of MacDermid Performance Solutions. The second will be Friday, January 27 with Virginia O'Rourke-Cookson, owner of O'Rourke & Birch Florist.
The series will begin on Friday, January 13, 2017, with speaker Frank Monteiro, chief operating officer of MacDermid Performance Solutions in Waterbury. On Friday, January 27 the series will continue with speaker Virginia O'Rourke Cookson, owner of O'Rourke & Birch Florist, Inc. in Waterbury, and Carmen Romeo, president of Fascia's Chocolates in Waterbury will be the final keynote speaker on Friday, February 24. All presentations will be held at Courtyard by Marriott Waterbury Downtown at 63 Grand Street from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m.
MacDermid Performance Solutions Frank Monteiro's January 13th presentation will be sponsored by the gold sponsor, Saint Mary's Hospital, and silver sponsors, O & G Industries and Mattatuck Museum. MacDermid is a strong cornerstone of the Waterbury community. From its humble beginning in the late 19th century to its current worldwide expert status, MacDermid Performance Solutions continues its renowned growing legacy of creating technological advances that lead to improved manufacturing for the company's clients worldwide. MacDermid has more than 4,000 employees in operating facilities throughout more than 50 countries. During his session, Frank Monteiro will share insights into the company's past, present, future and proven dedication.
The January 27th CEO Series speaker, Virginia "Ginny" O'Rourke Cookson, owner and president of O'Rourke & Birch Florist Inc. in Waterbury, is celebrating 94 years in business in 2017. O'Rourke-Cookson is a highly-respected member of the Waterbury Regional Chamber for 22 years, and in 2013, she was named the Chamber's Volunteer of the Year. She is also the recipient of many honorable and recognized community and leadership awards including the 2000 Waterbury Regional Chamber Business Woman of the Year Award.
The February 24th's CEO Series speaker, Carmen Romeo, president of Fascia's Chocolates, was born and raised in Waterbury, graduated from Wilby High School and then Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Electrical Engineering. During his corporate tenure, he worked with General Electric, Simplex Time Recorder, SimplexGrinnell organization. E-Lite Technologies, a spin-off of Timex Corp and Bergquist Torrington Company. In 2009, the engineer-turned-
The mission of Y.P.O.W.R. is to energize young professionals aged 21 to 39 who are looking to grow their careers in the Waterbury area by engaging them in positive opportunities for professional development, educational, social, and community service.
All of Y.P.O.W.R's CEO series programs will be held 8:00 to 9:15 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, Downtown Waterbury at 63 Grand Street. The series is open to Y.P.O.W.R. and Waterbury Regional Chamber members, and the general public.
Costs are $15/session and $35 for the full series for Y.P.O.W.R. members; $20/session and $40 for the full series for Waterbury Regional Chamber members; and $25/event for not-yet Y.P.O.W.R. members and $60 for the full series. To register, visit www.ypowr.org, or email to info@ypowr.org or call 203-757-0701.
Contact
Courtney Ligi, Y.P.O.W.R. Director
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse