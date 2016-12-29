 
Ellison Bronze Custom Balanced Doors Grace NYC Luxury Condo Building on Park Avenue

 
 
Entrance to 1110 Park Avenue
Entrance to 1110 Park Avenue
 
FALCONER, N.Y. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ellison Bronze has added another prestigious address to its roster of  projects outfitted with the firm's custom balanced doors. The latest is 1110 Park Avenue, a new luxury, boutique condo building in New York City's Upper East Side.

Inside are nine spacious, opulent residences with elegant architectural details, the finest materials, and impeccable finishes appropriate for a Park Avenue home. The condominiums, a Toll Brothers City Living project, command seven- and eight-digit figures, and also offer grand views of Park Avenue itself.

"The quality and craftsmanship of the entry doors from Ellison Bronze are quite distinct, and set the tone for the building," says David Von Spreckelsen, Division President, Toll Brothers City Living. "It's clear upon arrival that only the highest level of finishes can be expected throughout the development"

1110 Park Avenue's main entrance features a pair of Ellison Bronze 3" thick monumental single light muntz bronze balanced doors, which includes 3/4" thick decorative bronze grille work with a scroll design.

The grille work is inset flush with the exterior face of the door making it appear part of the door. This grille work unique is the use of vertically mounted concealed continuous bronze hinges allowing them to be operable for glass cleaning.  They also have custom designed internal latching hardware that keeps the grilles securely in place while the doors are in use.

"This was a total customized job for this particular project, which is what we expect from Ellison Bronze," says Louis Sergi, Owner, Sergi's Images Inc. of Brooklyn, NY. "I was especially impressed by the grille work, the scroll work, and the beautiful finish."

The principal architect for 1110 Park Avenue was Barry Rice, Principal of New York City-based Barry Rice Architects PLLC. The manufacturer's rep and installer for this project was MacKenzie Manual and Custom Door Division, based in North Bergen, NJ.

For an in-depth case study of this project, visit http://ellisonbronze.com/projects/1110-park-avenue

About Ellison: Ellison Bronze, Inc., located in Falconer, NY, invented the balanced door in 1927. Today, Ellison leads the industry by providing custom marquee doors to the world's most famous addresses. Made with the highest quality materials and unparalleled craftsmanship, Ellison doors are the standard to which all other commercial entry doors are compared the world over. Ellison also provides superior customer service by maintaining every record and drawing it has produced, and offers replacement balanced hardware for every door it has ever made. For more information, visit www.ellisonbronze.com.

PHOTOS: http://www.lopressroom.com/ellison/1110-Park-Avenue

Contact
Dan Tambellini, LarsonO'Brien
***@larsonobrien.com
Source:Ellison Bronze
