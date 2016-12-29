News By Tag
NTEA adds sessions on recruiting and retaining millennial employees at WTS17
Part of NTEA effort to build awareness of thriving $150 billion industry
The concurrent "Employer of Choice" session is held Thursday, March 16, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. It's presented by Amy Hirsh Robinson, principle of Interchange Group.
For millennials already working for NTEA members, the Association offers Generation Next. For people relatively new to the vocational truck industry, it provides the opportunity to network with peers and ask questions pertaining to their career paths. It's run by an elected board of governors, and puts on several events and panels during the year to share experiences and challenges. Through Generation Next, an evolution of the Young Executives Network founded in 1996, NTEA continues its long-standing efforts to attract, engage and foster young talent in the industry.
At The Work Truck Show 2017, the group is hosting the Generation Next Leadership Workshop and Networking Reception: The Rules of Engagement on Wednesday, March 15, from 3–5 p.m. The presenter, chosen by the group, is Josh Schneider, director of the Millennial and Employee Engagement Institute.
"Generation Next is a great opportunity to help members engage their new and upcoming people — the future of their companies — by helping them gain a broader perspective of the industry beyond just the function of their job, and get excited about the future of their careers," says Derek Eng, director of information technology at NTEA, and liaison with Generation Next. "It's a two-way street. Young people develop connections and resources they can use when encountering new challenges or needing to know more about an unfamiliar subject or discipline. At the same time, our involvement with this group has given the Association greater insights into the needs and perspectives of each incoming generation."
Members of Generation Next will participate in a panel discussion during the Special Session
Meeting the Work Truck Industry
Exposing students to The Work Truck Show is a great way to get them interested in a career in the work truck industry. It's the perfect venue for interested young people to see first-hand the scope of the commercial truck industry.
"We represent an industry whose workforce is aging, so attracting a younger generation is a vital mission for our members," says Bob Miller, NTEA director of outreach. "I visit the workplaces of nearly 200 members a year, and about 85 percent of them tell me one of the biggest challenges they face is finding and keeping new people. So as an Association, our challenge is get young people interested in the industry, and keep them engaged once they become part of it."
Last year, more than 275 students attended The Work Truck Show, including four from Escondido High School in California who were accompanied by their automotive technology instructor, Tim Latulippe. He had been to the Show before, and it was an eye-opening experience for him.
"I was blown away the first time I experienced the scope of The Work Truck Show, and I knew these guys would be just like me," Latulippe said. "I wanted them to understand how big this (industry) is, and that with the proper training, they can go just about anywhere in the world and have the opportunity to be gainfully employed and do a good thing for themselves and their families."
Named one of the top 100 trade shows in the U.S., The Work Truck Show features the newest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and equipment from more than 500 exhibitors on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet. Registration for The Work Truck Show 2017 is available at worktruckshow.com.
Join the Work Truck Show conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/
ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry
