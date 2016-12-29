News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 22nd Annual Palm Beach International Film Festival Kick-Off Party at Yaacov Heller's Gallery 22
Take part in the latest in independent film making and movie culture.
About Palm Beach International Film Festival
The Palm Beach International Film Festival is unlike any other film festival in America. It's renowned for showing filmmakers and filmgoers a good time with parties and glittering special events. In 2015, over 120 films were screened, including 50 outstanding foreign films, representing 24 countries.
In 2016, nearly 80 features were presented, including 30 World, International, North American, and US Premieres. Over 60 filmmakers and actors attended, many made the trip here at their own expense, from countries such as Canada, Israel, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela, to meet our Florida patrons.
Unlike other South Florida Festivals, PBIFF has unique partnerships with two of the world's leading film festivals. In a first-ever collaboration of its kind, the world-renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) joined forces with us in 2014. In addition, our partnership with the Sundance Institute is a first for this esteemed organization. Partnership also include Keiser University and G-Star School of the Arts (http://www.GSTARSchool.org) which provides PBIFFwith additional space, technical facilities for screenings and production, as well as film educational outreach.
The presence of filmmakers from around the world, along with South Florida patrons, press and cinemaphiles from throughout the region, help ensure PBIFF's place as one of America's top film festivals in the world.
Contact
Transmedia Group
***@transmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse