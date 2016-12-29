 
News By Tag
* Arts Entertainment Movies
* Palm Beach Film Festival
* Boca Raton South Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


The 22nd Annual Palm Beach International Film Festival Kick-Off Party at Yaacov Heller's Gallery 22

Take part in the latest in independent film making and movie culture.
 
 
PBIFFParty
PBIFFParty
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arts Entertainment Movies
* Palm Beach Film Festival
* Boca Raton South Florida

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Palm Beach International Film Festival is back. Get in on the latest in independent film making and movie culture as Yaacov Heller's Gallery 22 hosts the 2017 Kick-Off Party. On January 15th, this year's Kick-Off Party will have a Latin flair, featuring a preview by Ms. Latina International Fashion Show and music by Tenor Warren Tesh and Soprano Anna Nicotra bringing the best songs of music films. Gallery sales proceeds will benefit PBIFF. RSVP by January 13! Visit www.PBIFilmFest.org or call 561.362.0003 for more information about PBIFF.

About Palm Beach International Film Festival

The Palm Beach International Film Festival is unlike any other film festival in America. It's renowned for showing filmmakers and filmgoers a good time with parties and glittering special events. In 2015, over 120 films were screened, including 50 outstanding foreign films, representing 24 countries.

In 2016, nearly 80 features were presented, including 30 World, International, North American, and US Premieres. Over 60 filmmakers and actors attended, many made the trip here at their own expense, from countries such as Canada, Israel, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela, to meet our Florida patrons.

Unlike other South Florida Festivals, PBIFF has unique partnerships with two of the world's leading film festivals. In a first-ever collaboration of its kind, the world-renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) joined forces with us in 2014. In addition, our partnership with the Sundance Institute is a first for this esteemed organization.  Partnership also include Keiser University and G-Star School of the Arts (http://www.GSTARSchool.org)  which provides PBIFFwith additional space, technical facilities for screenings and production, as well as film educational outreach.

The presence of filmmakers from around the world, along with South Florida patrons, press and cinemaphiles from throughout the region, help ensure PBIFF's place as one of America's top film festivals in the world.

Contact
Transmedia Group
***@transmediagroup.com
End
Source:Palm Beach International Film Festival
Email:***@transmediagroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TransMedia Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share