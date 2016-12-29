 
ZEDRA appoints new London MD to spearhead emerging and European markets growth

David Inglesfield brings more than 30 years experience with him to the role London remains as one of the world's most dynamic cities and serves as an important jurisdiction for ZEDRA's future growth plan under David's precise management
 
 
LONDON - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- ZEDRA, the independent specialist of corporate, trust and fund services, has announced the appointment of David Inglesfield to the newly created post of managing director for its London office.

David is a highly experienced business leader, having successfully developed businesses within the high net worth wealth management sector across Africa, Asia, Russia and the Middle East. Previously, David held the post of regional director for the Asiaciti Trust group, where he was responsible for leading the development of the Singapore based Asiaciti Trust's business in Europe, where he positively built a strong portfolio of clients, prior to his current appointment. David has also held regional directorships at both Standard Chartered Private Bank and Barclays Wealth, which he joined as an international graduate in 1986. He served in a range of client relationship and business leadership roles across four continents.

With approximately 380 staff worldwide based in 11 jurisdictions, ZEDRA is one of the fastest growing trust and corporate services providers. Independently owned, the Group aims to offer clients fresh thinking in a market which increasingly demands genuinely tailor made client solutions to global wealth structuring and administration challenges.

"London has long been the destination of choice for the new wealth being created in the emerging market economies" explains David. "One of my key challenges will be to harness my experience of delivering growth across these markets. ZEDRA's offer of an open architecture platform which allows clients to select specific expert advisers, allied to its global network, means it is perfectly positioned to serve these fast growing markets."

Niels Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer adds, "David comes to us with a proven track record across key growth markets. He has extensive operational, risk and regulatory management experience and joins us at an important time in our growth plans, as we expand our business in carefully selected jurisdictions around the world."

David is a STEP qualified trust and estates advisor, holds the Chartered Institute of Tax's Advanced Diploma in International Tax and the Chartered Insurance Institute's Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning.

For further information, please visit www.zedra.com
www.zedra.com
