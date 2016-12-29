 
PennyPicks.com Adds Free Stock Market Chat

New chat feature added exclusively for penny stock traders and investors
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- PennyPicks.com announced today the opening of its new real time text chat feature, allowing members of the site the ability to communicate and share stock market insights, stock picks and more, a complimentary addition to its existing trading and investment forums for penny stock and small cap investors.


Beginning January 4th, 2017 PennyPicks.com has added a new, free chat room feature to its home page at https://pennypicks.com, allowing all registered members to chat freely amongst themselves and share information and trade ideas on Over the Counter Bulletin Board and Pink Sheet penny stocks. For non-members wishing to participate in the new stock market chat room, registration is always completely free at https://pennypicks.com/register.


About PennyPicks.com:

Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to source for traders to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.

Contact
Contact: Thomas Patrick
PennyPicks.com
***@pennypicks.com
Source:
Email:***@pennypicks.com Email Verified
