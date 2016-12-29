Country(s)
Innovative Hydronic Solution - Insulated PEX panels
TORONTO - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Amvic Insulated Panel for Radiant Heating
Amvic Building System is very pleased to announce a new insulating panel for Radiant Hydronic Heat floor systems the Amvic Insulated Panel for Radiant Heating
The Amvic Insulated Panel for Radiant Heating has been specifically designed to provide the most cost effective installation and performance characteristics for Hydronic radiant floor heating systems.
The manufacturing process starts with the most technically advanced automated EPS moulding equipment in North America. The combination of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation one of the highest performing energy efficient insulation materials available today moulded to the high impact polystyrene film. This combination makes for a strong resilient interlocking energy efficient insulated panel for radiant heating
The panel nubs form a "mushroom" shape to lock the PEX tubing firmly in place. The PEX tubing is easily inserted into the panel simply by walking on the tube. Once inserted the Tube will be properly positioned and seated in to the panel, the innovative patented panel design will ensure that the tube will be completely encased in concrete and not pushed to the bottom of the panel as some competitive product do. This will allow for the proper heat distribution of the radiant tubing and more efficient energy transfer.
The Amvic Insulated panel is available in both residential and commercial Styles. The residential panel is made using Type II (1.5 lb.m3 density) with R values of R10, R 12, and R 14 and the commercial panel is manufactured using Type IX (2.0 lb. m3 density) with R-values R 11, R13 and R 15 and with compressive strengths of 28 and 45.5 PSI.
The oversized, four sided tongue and grove interlock system makes for quick, easy and secure installation. The unique patented design of the PEX nubs will accept PEX tubing sizes of 3/8", ½", 5/8", ¾" and one of the very few insulated radiant PEX panels on the market to accept 1" pex piping which is most commonly used in Commercial applications.
The Amvic Insulated Panel for Radiant Heating is also available in a low profile insulated and non-insulated version for above grade and commercial applications.
