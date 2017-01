Spiker USA opens permanent showroom at AmericasMart in Atlanta

The Gotta-have Spiker Lifestyle Holders!

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Beach

• Gift

• Personalize Industry:

• Lifestyle Location:

• Pensacola - Florida - US Subject:

• Features

Contact

Spiker USA

800.790.5409

sales@spikercompany.com Spiker USA800.790.5409

End

-- While exhibiting in temporary locations for several years, Spiker USA's continued growth, expansion and reach meant the company needed a new space that would always be available to the thousands of boutique owners it serves.Spiker USA has opened Showroom 8104-B at the country's most popular destination for wholesale shoppers. All retail merchants are invited to visit the showroom {on the 8Floor of Building 2 at AmericasMart}and see all the new products, get fun marketing ideas and take away a sample.Spiker USA is the creator and world-wide wholesale distributor of the Spiker Lifestyle Holder, the original made-in-America holder for all your items at the beach, river, lake, lawn and more. The Spiker Lifestyle Holder is the durable, colorful, fun place to keep your drink, phone, suncare and other items clean, sand-free and within easy reach.Available in 26 glossy colors, boutique owners personalize the Spiker for all customers and events such as Spring Break, Teacher Appreciation, Mother's Day, Graduation, Valentine's Day, Easter, Vacations, Family Reunions, Birthdays and especially Weddings / Bachelorette Parties. Companies of all sizes add their logo to the Spiker for ideal branding.Team Toss, America's favorite toss game, is the quality, one-of-a-kind game from Spiker. Other products include LeCup {the Adult Sippy Cup} and Hugga Holders for phone/can/bottle.Spiker USA's first show at its new location is the Atlanta Gift Show January 12-17, 2017. Boutique owners are welcome to visit http://SpikerWholesale.com or call 800.790.5409 for more information on how to become an Authorized Spiker Dealer.Merchants are also invited to visit the Spiker displays and reps in Diverse Marketing showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and Minneapolis.A few typical Spiker Lifestyle Holder reviews:By Ava."These are a must have for the beach! Bought these for a week in Florida and they were the best thing ever! All drinks stayed clean, phones and speaker out of the sand....amazing invention! Got asked several times where I got them!" By Allison C.By Wayne S.