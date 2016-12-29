 
Spiker USA opens permanent showroom at AmericasMart in Atlanta

 
 
The Gotta-have Spiker Lifestyle Holders!
The Gotta-have Spiker Lifestyle Holders!
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- While exhibiting in temporary locations for several years, Spiker USA's continued growth, expansion and reach meant the company needed a new space that would always be available to the thousands of boutique owners it serves.

Spiker USA has opened Showroom 8104-B at the country's most popular destination for wholesale shoppers. All retail merchants are invited to visit the showroom {on the 8th Floor of Building 2 at AmericasMart} and see all the new products, get fun marketing ideas and take away a sample.

Spiker USA is the creator and world-wide wholesale distributor of the Spiker Lifestyle Holder, the original made-in-America holder for all your items at the beach, river, lake, lawn and more. The Spiker Lifestyle Holder is the durable, colorful, fun place to keep your drink, phone, suncare and other items clean, sand-free and within easy reach.

Available in 26 glossy colors, boutique owners personalize the Spiker for all customers and events such as Spring Break, Teacher Appreciation, Mother's Day, Graduation, Valentine's Day, Easter, Vacations, Family Reunions, Birthdays and especially Weddings / Bachelorette Parties. Companies of all sizes add their logo to the Spiker for ideal branding.

Team Toss, America's favorite toss game, is the quality, one-of-a-kind game from Spiker. Other products include LeCup {the Adult Sippy Cup} and Hugga Holders for phone/can/bottle.

Spiker USA's first show at its new location is the Atlanta Gift Show January 12-17, 2017. Boutique owners are welcome to visit http://SpikerWholesale.com  or call 800.790.5409 for more information on how to become an Authorized Spiker Dealer.

Merchants are also invited to visit the Spiker displays and reps in Diverse Marketing showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and Minneapolis.

A few typical Spiker Lifestyle Holder reviews:

"I bought them for my family vacation to the beach. I got them monogrammed for the girls and put the boys names on the others. They turned out so cute. Anyway, they worked great keeping our drinks sand free! They are sturdy and big enough to fit a koozie around a can or bottle." By Ava.

"These are a must have for the beach! Bought these for a week in Florida and they were the best thing ever! All drinks stayed clean, phones and speaker out of the sand....amazing invention! Got asked several times where I got them!" By Allison C.

"Cup holders on beach chairs break all of the time or will not hold your drink properly. As a serious beach-goer, these are perfect. Just stick these in the ground and you're good to go." By  Wayne S.

Spiker USA
800.790.5409
sales@spikercompany.com
