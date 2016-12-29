 
Social Media Maven Rachel Thompson Releases BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge

Award-winning author, blogger, and social media expert, Rachel Thompson, announces the release of her nonfiction marketing guide, BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge: How to Energize Your Book Sales in a Month
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning author, blogger, and social media expert, Rachel Thompson, announces the release of her nonfiction marketing guide, BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge: How to Energize Your Book Sales in a Month (ASIN B01N7L97JY). This ebook follows the release of her best-selling sexual abuse survival memoir, Broken Pieces, and the sequel, Broken Places, one of IndieReader's Best of 2015 books and a 2015 Honorable Mention Winner in the San Francisco and Los Angeles Book Festivals. Thompson is also the author of two humor books, A Walk in the Snark and Mancode: Exposed. Her books are published by ShadowTeams NYC.

In the BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge, Thompson provides authors with 30 daily challenges packed full of information and easy-to-follow assignments to help energize their book sales. Written for both established and new authors who haven't released a book, the BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge is designed to help authors plan, strategize, and mobilize to build the strongest foundation possible for success. The book includes an extensive section on Twitter and how to use it effectively, Facebook page must-do's, innovative social media ideas authors might not know, insights on how to develop a platform and pre-market a work, information on promotions, giveaways, and other book marketing secrets, and website, blogging, and SEO tips designed just for authors. A must-read for aspiring, new, or veteran authors, the BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge is also a tremendous resource for bloggers and small businesses.

"Drawing on decades of success in social media, branding, and book marketing with clients, I wanted to create a one-month challenge that captures the best of my sales and marketing knowledge and experience," said Thompson. "The book is written in an easy-to-use, friendly style that helps readers maximize their social media sites and websites and define and reach their target audiences. I hope authors everywhere will take advantage of the awesome tips and helpful information packed into this ebook to really see a boost in their social media and marketing efforts in just 30 days."

Rachel Thompson is an award-winning author represented by the Lisa Hagan Literary Agency and a renowned blogger and social media expert. Owner of RachelintheOC and BadRedhead Media sites, Thompson creates effective social media and book marketing campaigns for authors. Her articles appear regularly in The Huffington Post, IndieReader.com, FeminineCollective.com, and BookPromotion.com. An advocate for sexual abuse survivors and an expert on book marketing, Thompson is the creator and founder of the blog-sharing hashtag phenomenon #MondayBlogs and two famous live Twitter chat sessions: #SexAbuseChat, co-hosted with certified therapist/survivor, Bobbi Parish (Tuesdays, 6 p.m. PST), and #BookMarketingChat (Wednesdays, 6 p.m. PST). Thompson resides in California with her family.

For more information on Rachel Thompson or BadRedhead Media 30-Day Book Marketing Challenge, please visit: https://BadRedheadMedia.com/ or  http://www.RachelintheOC.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Thompson

rachel@badredheadmedia.com

