First Bergen County Office Evolution Opens in Hackensack, New Jersey

 
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Evolution Hackensack officially opened its doors in Hackensack, New Jersey shortly before the holidays. Office Evolution's first Bergen County location offers entrepreneurs and business professionals shared office space, coworking workspaces, and a virtual office solutions with private offices, meeting rooms, commercial business address, and virtual receptionist services with 24/7 access to the workspace.  The center includes many shared benefits: staffed reception, beverage bar, kitchen, print facilities, and a variety of conference rooms.

With flexible terms, easy setup and memberships, Office Evolution aims to help entrepreneurs and small business owners to have a workspace in a professional setting as an alternative to running their businesses from home offices. And many members maintain a home office and have Office Evolution as a business address, professional place to meet clients, and coworking space when they are seeking some social energy. There is plenty of parking for all members and their customers, in addition to being located near many restaurants and shops.

Office Evolution Hackensack owner, Mark Dresdner, says, "I am excited to provide flexible workspace solutions coupled with a collaborative culture and community of like-minded professionals. It is my hope that Office Evolution Hackensack boosts our members' productivity and professionalism, which will then lead to increased profits for each member." in reference to his excitement regarding this newly opened coworking space.

Office Evolution Hackensack is part of the Office Evolution franchise.  Office Evolution emphasizes a variety of workspace solutions with different packages, no hidden fees, flexible month-to-month terms, in addition to 24/7 access to all Office Evolution locations. Office Evolution is a franchise with 25 locations across the nation, including a coworking space in Somerville, NJ. There are plans to open more locations in New Jersey soon.

Visit https://www.officeevolution.com/locations/hackensack for more information.

Page Updated Last on: Jan 04, 2017
