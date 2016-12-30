3D Dreamer to showcase the most intelligent 3D pen in Hongkong Toys and Games Fair

-- Acmeward, best known for its 3D filaments, now has stepped into in the world of 3D technologies with the introduction of its new range of 3D printing pen under the trademark of 3D Dreamer.The company develops jam proof technology for 3D pen in 2015, and designs a worm-helical gear box with powerful torques to push the filament into the heating nozzle.One of its products – Dreamer inspire+ is claimed to be the most intelligent 3D pen. It is compatible with 7 most popular materials from low melting to high melting materials, like PCL, metal-filled, wood, Flexible, PLA, ABS, and PC, boasting of a wide heating temperature from 60 to 254 Deg C, which seems more powerful than any 3D pen in the world. The company has embedded all the 7 temperature profiles in this small cute drawing instrument. Just grab and use, no learning curves or constant checking up the right temperature and speed for different materials is required.When using low melting filament, it is safe to touch all the surfaces with naked hands except the nozzle tip where the melting filament comes out. On its nozzle enclosure, it is under 10 Deg C with unique heat dissipation, which is much below body temperature.Furthermore, 3D pen finger cot is thoughtfully put in its package for customers who demands better control of flow in high temperature and shape what they draw in the creating process.The pen is the second smallest in size, with 15mm in diameter for grip, which is smaller than a Marker pen. A pen of this size could be a boon, esp. to those young creators with tiny hands. It fits comfortably into hands, to be held like a regular pen without pains from long time use; and doesn't break the pattern how one grips a pen.The company will showcase its products ST-07 in STEM toys at Hongkong Toys and Games Fair, which is taking place in Hongkong.