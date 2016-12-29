News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Client Focused Media welcomes new Account Manager
Fallon Mayer will implement marketing strategies for clients of FM
Mayer thoroughly enjoys assisting local businesses with their marketing initiatives and has developed and maintained relationships with many local businesses throughout Jacksonville and St. Augustine. She earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications and multimedia journalism from the University of North Florida and most recently worked with The Florida Times-Union in a variety of capacities. She served as a marketing consultant for First Coast Magazine. She was the primary e-commerce representative of Locabuy.com for the Jacksonville and St. Augustine area and was a sales representative and managing editor for Eco Latino Magazine.
Mayer is originally from Sarasota, Fla., moved to Jacksonville five years ago, and currently lives in San Marco. When she is not helping her clients with all their marketing needs, Mayer enjoys cooking, gardening and collecting records from local antique stores. She also enjoys reading books on travel, international affairs and reporting. Mayer can be reached at fallon.mayer@
About Client Focused Media
Client Focused Mediawas founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM is committed to discovering and overcoming the key challenges that prevent a business from reaching its full potential. CFM is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net.
Media Contact
Kelly White
9042323001
***@cfmedia.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse