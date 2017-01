Client Focused Media welcomes new Account Manager

Fallon Mayer will implement marketing strategies for clients of FM

Fallon Mayer, CFM Account Manager

Media Contact

Kelly White

9042323001

***@cfmedia.net Kelly White9042323001

End

-- Client Focused Media is pleased to announce Fallon Mayer has joined the company as an account manager. Mayer will work closely with the account executive to implement marketing strategies for clients of CFM. Mayer will ensure all sales opportunities are maximized, coordinate agency resources to meet client needs and act as a strategic liaison between clients, vendors and media companies.Mayer thoroughly enjoys assisting local businesses with their marketing initiatives and has developed and maintained relationships with many local businesses throughout Jacksonville and St. Augustine. She earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications and multimedia journalism from the University of North Florida and most recently worked with The Florida Times-Union in a variety of capacities. She served as a marketing consultant for First Coast Magazine. She was the primary e-commerce representative of Locabuy.com for the Jacksonville and St. Augustine area and was a sales representative and managing editor for Eco Latino Magazine.Mayer is originally from Sarasota, Fla., moved to Jacksonville five years ago, and currently lives in San Marco. When she is not helping her clients with all their marketing needs, Mayer enjoys cooking, gardening and collecting records from local antique stores. She also enjoys reading books on travel, international affairs and reporting. Mayer can be reached at fallon.mayer@ cfmedia.net or at (904) 232-3001.Client Focused Mediawas founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM is committed to discovering and overcoming the key challenges that prevent a business from reaching its full potential. CFM is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net.