Thinoptics Partners With Artlifting To Bring New Cases Promoting Social Welfare To Pepcom

Attendees are Invited to Try Out the Eyewear Company's New Curated Collection Created with Art-Sourcing Program that Benefits Homeless and Disabled Artists

--, the creator of revolutionary, "Always with You" reading glasses, will be showcasing its recently launched, first-ever Curated Collection at this year's Pepcom Digital Experience! that precedes the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.will be exhibiting its extensive roster of products, as well as a prototype of the soon-to-come hardened phone cases, demos of its new +1.00 strength lenses and the line of ten redesigned cases created alongside social enterprise and benefit corporation. The resulting cases feature designs from artists living with homelessness or disabilities, and, as part of this collaboration, ArtLifting receives 20% of the net profit from each case sold to benefit the programs and artists directly.Allglasses come with a sleek, protective case available in a variety of forms, from a Universal Pod to phone cases for Apple and Samsung models and even one that is keychain compatible. With this new Curated Collection, consumers now have the option to add some flare to their Universal Pods in the form of designs from artists who have experienced hardships throughout their lives and turned it into works of art. Tim Strouss was left partially paralyzed on his left side after surgery complications and took up painting as a cathartic way to challenge himself; Alicia Sterling Beach aims to spread joy and keep herself active by creating art despite degenerative chronic osteoporosis and PTSD she developed in early childhood, which led to stints of homelessness throughout her life. In the face of adversity, each artist found solace and a form of sustainable income in producing works for, and their designs now appear onsleek glasses cases – with Strouss' also appearing on a matching pair ofreaders. In addition to Strouss and Beach, Randy Nicholson, Aneliya Kostova, David McCauley, Jeff Roysdon, Andrew Weatherly, Krishaun Williams and Mia Brown round out the list of artists whose designs are featured onUniversal Pods, and each of their incredible stories can be found at www.thinoptics.com/artlifting."The Pepcom Digital Experience! is one of our favorite ways to kick off the New Year atas it grants us the opportunity to demo our products for the esteemed media and tech specialists who attend CES," said Darren Lancaster, VP of Marketing for. "Our reading glasses have proven to be the perfect tech accessory for those who find the ever-shrinking fonts of tablets and phones to present a challenge, allowing everyone to fully experience the newest innovations."glasses are the result of two years of innovation by a Silicon Valley team that believes reading glasses should be accessible anywhere. By testing countless prototypes on hundreds of faces,perfected the flex-grip technology that allows its glasses to fit on all noses. The reading glasses are now available in four strengths with the addition of the +1.00, Low Range (+1.50), Mid Range (+2.00) and High Range (+2.50). Utilizing' original award-winning technology, the glasses are as thin as two credit cards and come equipped with bulletproof-strong lenses and tensile polycarbonate frames. The glasses are so durable and indestructible that the company backs them with a Free Replacement Forever policy.will be showcasing its new ArtLifting collection, +1.00 strength glasses and a sneak peek of the hardened phone case, which retail for $19.95 to $29.95. Pepcom Digital Experience! takes place from 7pm to 10:30pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Mirage Hotel located at 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. So., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more information on, please visit www.thinoptics.com ###was launched by a passionate team who believes that reading glasses users should be able to access their glasses at any given time. After 200 prototypes and countless trials, theteam created the "stick anywhere, go everywhere" reading glasses that are as thin as two credit cards, weigh less than a nickel and easily attach to phones or can be slipped into a wallet, purse or pockets. The reading glasses can be purchased in three strengths: Low Range (+1.00D and +1.50D), Mid Range (+2.00D) and High Range (+2.50D)., which recently shipped its one-millionth pair of glasses, currently offers cases for Apple and Samsung phones, as well as in a Universal Pod and Keychain case. They can be purchased on the company's website and Amazon, but are also available in Walmart Optical, Target, Walgreen's, Safeway, over 1,000 Independent Specialty Retailers across the U.S, and can now be purchased and shipped internationally.was named "Best in Class – Iconic Design" by, "Best of CES 2015" byFor additional information on, please visit www.thinoptics.com.