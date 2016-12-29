News By Tag
Thinoptics Partners With Artlifting To Bring New Cases Promoting Social Welfare To Pepcom
Attendees are Invited to Try Out the Eyewear Company's New Curated Collection Created with Art-Sourcing Program that Benefits Homeless and Disabled Artists
All ThinOPTICS glasses come with a sleek, protective case available in a variety of forms, from a Universal Pod to phone cases for Apple and Samsung models and even one that is keychain compatible. With this new Curated Collection, consumers now have the option to add some flare to their Universal Pods in the form of designs from artists who have experienced hardships throughout their lives and turned it into works of art. Tim Strouss was left partially paralyzed on his left side after surgery complications and took up painting as a cathartic way to challenge himself; Alicia Sterling Beach aims to spread joy and keep herself active by creating art despite degenerative chronic osteoporosis and PTSD she developed in early childhood, which led to stints of homelessness throughout her life. In the face of adversity, each artist found solace and a form of sustainable income in producing works for ArtLifting, and their designs now appear on ThinOPTICS sleek glasses cases – with Strouss' also appearing on a matching pair of ThinOPTICS readers. In addition to Strouss and Beach, Randy Nicholson, Aneliya Kostova, David McCauley, Jeff Roysdon, Andrew Weatherly, Krishaun Williams and Mia Brown round out the list of artists whose designs are featured on ThinOPTICS Universal Pods, and each of their incredible stories can be found at www.thinoptics.com/
"The Pepcom Digital Experience! is one of our favorite ways to kick off the New Year at ThinOPTICS as it grants us the opportunity to demo our products for the esteemed media and tech specialists who attend CES," said Darren Lancaster, VP of Marketing for ThinOPTICS. "Our reading glasses have proven to be the perfect tech accessory for those who find the ever-shrinking fonts of tablets and phones to present a challenge, allowing everyone to fully experience the newest innovations."
ThinOPTICS glasses are the result of two years of innovation by a Silicon Valley team that believes reading glasses should be accessible anywhere. By testing countless prototypes on hundreds of faces, ThinOPTICS perfected the flex-grip technology that allows its glasses to fit on all noses. The reading glasses are now available in four strengths with the addition of the +1.00, Low Range (+1.50), Mid Range (+2.00) and High Range (+2.50). Utilizing ThinOPTICS' original award-winning technology, the glasses are as thin as two credit cards and come equipped with bulletproof-
ThinOPTICS will be showcasing its new ArtLifting collection, +1.00 strength glasses and a sneak peek of the hardened phone case, which retail for $19.95 to $29.95. Pepcom Digital Experience! takes place from 7pm to 10:30pm on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at the Mirage Hotel located at 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. So., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more information on ThinOPTICS, please visit www.thinoptics.com.
About ThinOPTICS
ThinOPTICS entered the market in 2014 andwas launched by a passionate team who believes that reading glasses users should be able to access their glasses at any given time. After 200 prototypes and countless trials, the ThinOPTICS team created the "stick anywhere, go everywhere" reading glasses that are as thin as two credit cards, weigh less than a nickel and easily attach to phones or can be slipped into a wallet, purse or pockets. The reading glasses can be purchased in three strengths: Low Range (+1.00D and +1.50D), Mid Range (+2.00D) and High Range (+2.50D). ThinOPTICS, which recently shipped its one-millionth pair of glasses, currently offers cases for Apple and Samsung phones, as well as in a Universal Pod and Keychain case. They can be purchased on the company's website and Amazon, but are also available in Walmart Optical, Target, Walgreen's, Safeway, over 1,000 Independent Specialty Retailers across the U.S, and can now be purchased and shipped internationally. ThinOPTICS was named "Best in Class – Iconic Design" by Inc., "Best of CES 2015" by PCWorld and has been featured on CBS News Sunday Morning, Yahoo! Tech, FOX News, Real Simple, Refinery29 and more. For additional information on ThinOPTICS, please visit www.thinoptics.com.
