Guadalupe Clinic Starts New Year with Software Gift from Local Company
KeyCentrix recently completed an install of their pharmacy management software, New Leaf Rx, at the Guadalupe Clinic Dispensary. Both KeyCentrix and Guadalupe Clinic are located in Wichita, KS.
Guadalupe Clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality and compassionate health care for the uninsured and underserved in the Wichita community. Donations and gifts from organizations, grantors and individuals help cover the cost of health care for those in the community that face many challenging issues each day, helping them regain their health through treatment and education.
"The opportunity to provide quality educational information for our patients is essential," said David Gear, Guadalupe Clinic Executive Director. "[New Leaf Rx] allows for that capability, along with an inventory control system that will improve our efficiency in ordering medications. We will also have a more manageable pharmacy and pharmaceutical budgeting process."
Installation was completed on-site at the Guadalupe Clinic on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, by KeyCentrix Install & Training Specialist, Brian Outley. The Guadalupe Clinic is set to start the new year with their New Leaf Rx software going live on January 3, 2017.
"We are happy to hear reports that the staff is enjoying the ease-of-use and intuition of New Leaf for their patient education, inventory, and reporting needs," said Elie Khalife, KeyCentrix President. "We're honored to have been selected for this opportunity to give back in our own community."
About KeyCentrix
KeyCentrix™ is dedicated to the pharmacy industry by offering best in class technology, thought leadership, solutions consulting, and hands-on support, ensuring our customers are equipped with solutions to advance pharmacy practice. Our pharmacy management system New Leaf Rx®, along with our integrated flexTRAX Point of Sale, offer a complete solution for your pharmacy. For more information on KeyCentrix products or services, please visit: http://www.keycentrix.com.
About Guadalupe Clinic
Guadalupe Clinic is a donation-based safety-net clinic that has been providing health care to residents of Sedgwick County since 1985. The patients seen range from young adults to the elderly, many of whom are working but cannot afford other health care options. Guadalupe Clinic provides health care services for a requested $5 donation; however, no one is ever turned away due to an inability to donate. For $5, patients receive a doctor's care, lab tests, X-rays, and medications. This donation-based system is unique in Wichita; there are no sliding-scale fees and no other costs to the patient associated with care. As more people find themselves in the situation of choosing between paying bills or seeking a doctor's care, the three Guadalupe Clinic locations continue to be a crucial element in Wichita's healthcare community. For a list of ways that you can help, please visit http://catholicdioceseofwichita.org/
Contact Information:
David Gear, Executive Director - Guadalupe Clinic
940 S. St. Francis
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 264-3608
www.guadalupeclinic.com
KeyCentrix, LLC
2420 N. Woodlawn, Bldg. #500
Wichita, KS 67220
(316) 262-2231
www.keycentrix.com
Contact
Jen Caughron
***@keycentrix.com
