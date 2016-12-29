 
News By Tag
* Retail Pharmacy Software
* Specialty Pharmacy Software
* Pharmacy Management System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wichita
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Guadalupe Clinic Starts New Year with Software Gift from Local Company

KeyCentrix recently completed an install of their pharmacy management software, New Leaf Rx, at the Guadalupe Clinic Dispensary. Both KeyCentrix and Guadalupe Clinic are located in Wichita, KS.
 
 
A Guadalupe Clinic document specialist checks for NDCs while updating inventory.
A Guadalupe Clinic document specialist checks for NDCs while updating inventory.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Retail Pharmacy Software
Specialty Pharmacy Software
Pharmacy Management System

Industry:
Software

Location:
Wichita - Kansas - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

WICHITA, Kan. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Guadalupe Clinic and KeyCentrix announce the finalization of their partnership with the installation of KeyCentrix's pharmacy software product, New Leaf Rx, in the Guadalupe Clinic Dispensary. This project is made possible through a generous gift from KeyCentrix and a grant from the Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved (KAMU).

Guadalupe Clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality and compassionate health care for the uninsured and underserved in the Wichita community. Donations and gifts from organizations, grantors and individuals help cover the cost of health care for those in the community that face many challenging issues each day, helping them regain their health through treatment and education.

"The opportunity to provide quality educational information for our patients is essential," said David Gear, Guadalupe Clinic Executive Director. "[New Leaf Rx] allows for that capability, along with an inventory control system that will improve our efficiency in ordering medications. We will also have a more manageable pharmacy and pharmaceutical budgeting process."

Installation was completed on-site at the Guadalupe Clinic on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, by KeyCentrix Install & Training Specialist, Brian Outley. The Guadalupe Clinic is set to start the new year with their New Leaf Rx software going live on January 3, 2017.

"We are happy to hear reports that the staff is enjoying the ease-of-use and intuition of New Leaf for their patient education, inventory, and reporting needs," said Elie Khalife, KeyCentrix President. "We're honored to have been selected for this opportunity to give back in our own community."

About KeyCentrix

KeyCentrix™ is dedicated to the pharmacy industry by offering best in class technology, thought leadership, solutions consulting, and hands-on support, ensuring our customers are equipped with solutions to advance pharmacy practice. Our pharmacy management system New Leaf Rx®, along with our integrated flexTRAX Point of Sale, offer a complete solution for your pharmacy. For more information on KeyCentrix products or services, please visit: http://www.keycentrix.com.

About Guadalupe Clinic

Guadalupe Clinic is a donation-based safety-net clinic that has been providing health care to residents of Sedgwick County since 1985. The patients seen range from young adults to the elderly, many of whom are working but cannot afford other health care options. Guadalupe Clinic provides health care services for a requested $5 donation; however, no one is ever turned away due to an inability to donate. For $5, patients receive a doctor's care, lab tests, X-rays, and medications. This donation-based system is unique in Wichita; there are no sliding-scale fees and no other costs to the patient associated with care. As more people find themselves in the situation of choosing between paying bills or seeking a doctor's care, the three Guadalupe Clinic locations continue to be a crucial element in Wichita's healthcare community. For a list of ways that you can help, please visit http://catholicdioceseofwichita.org/guadalupe-clinic.

Contact Information:

David Gear, Executive Director - Guadalupe Clinic
940 S. St. Francis
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 264-3608
www.guadalupeclinic.com

KeyCentrix, LLC
2420 N. Woodlawn, Bldg. #500
Wichita, KS 67220
(316) 262-2231
www.keycentrix.com

Contact
Jen Caughron
***@keycentrix.com
End
Source:Guadalupe Clinic
Email:***@keycentrix.com Email Verified
Tags:Retail Pharmacy Software, Specialty Pharmacy Software, Pharmacy Management System
Industry:Software
Location:Wichita - Kansas - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Leaf Rx by KeyCentrix PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share