Canadian Speaker Now Scheduling in U.S. for Holocaust Remembrance Events
Meet her in Sun City, FL at Aston Gardens on January 13 or in Dade City, FL at the Hugh Embry Library on January 24.
Jewish and other faith-based audiences and community organizations are touched by the extraordinary story relayed in Franken's acclaimed book which is currently being adapted through Five Star Studios Inc. for production as a feature film .
Franken's programs are based on her book which relates the true story of her Jewish parents as two young prisoners of war held captive in opposite sides of the world.
Roslyn's mother, Sonja Franken, was in the concentration camps of Nazi Europe surviving Auschwitz, and her father, John Franken, was a prisoner of war in Japan surviving the Nagasaki atomic bombing. They eventually met, and Roslyn's own life story is buoyed by her parents' resilient natures.
Praise from her recent audiences summarizes the effect of the presentation:
"Roslyn, what an amazing story on such an important topic, and one that should be shared with all! Your presentation was emotionally charged, uplifting and you presented in a manner that was both entertaining and inspiring. Your ability to connect to a variety of personalities, cultures, and ages is a true gift and you would be a huge asset to ANY group who is looking for an amazing, one-of-a-kind speaker." ~ Rabbi Mendy Yarmush, Chabad Wiregrass, Florida
"She kept everyone spellbound throughout her story and it was clear that it touched everyone in different ways…the whole world deserves to hear your story," Jessica Dube, Ravines Retirement Residence
Franken's books, Meant to Be and The A List: 9 Guiding Principles for Health Eating and Positive Living, are available on Amazon. Her worldwide multi-media presentations of Meant to Be combined with book signings can be arranged through http://www.SpeakersInternational.com
Contact
Liz Mitchell
Speakers International
***@speakersinternational.com
