Industry News





Estate Attorneys Invited To Partner With Shawn Goheen & Goheen Companies

 
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's crazy world, it is critical for families to have a plan in place for the future. You have worked extremely hard to accumulate assets in your life, and there is no way that a random event should be able to take all of that away. However, without the right insurance and financial plan, Shawn Goheen knows that you are putting your family's comfortable future at risk. If your primary source of income disappeared, your loved ones would still need to find a way to live the lifestyle that they deserve.

If your business deals with clients of this nature, Shawn Goheen & Goheen Companies invites you to set up a strategic partnership. Estate attorneys are a common partner of Shawn's business, and that is because he knows your business isn't one size fits all. Your high net worth clients need all of their potential options laid out on the table, so they can make an informed decision that best meets their needs and goals.

Shawn Goheen knows that your future is not worth taking for granted. So, set up a financial plan that doesn't leave your family's future at risk. Contact Shawn Goheen, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.goheencompanies.com or call (713) 530-8721.
Source:Shawn Goheen
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Wealth Management, Life Insurance, Financial Services
Industry:Finance
Location:Sugar Land - Texas - United States
