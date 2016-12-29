News By Tag
Estate Attorneys Invited To Partner With Shawn Goheen & Goheen Companies
If your business deals with clients of this nature, Shawn Goheen & Goheen Companies invites you to set up a strategic partnership. Estate attorneys are a common partner of Shawn's business, and that is because he knows your business isn't one size fits all. Your high net worth clients need all of their potential options laid out on the table, so they can make an informed decision that best meets their needs and goals.
Shawn Goheen knows that your future is not worth taking for granted. So, set up a financial plan that doesn't leave your family's future at risk. Contact Shawn Goheen, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.goheencompanies.com or call (713) 530-8721.
