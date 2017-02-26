 
Group Exhibit: Paintings in Oil. February 3 - 26 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery

 
 
Austin Stilphen ~ 'Sunrise Over the Lake' ~ Oil on Canvas 13" x 22"
Austin Stilphen ~ 'Sunrise Over the Lake' ~ Oil on Canvas 13" x 22"
PORTLAND, Maine - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Richard Boyd Art Gallery opens the month of February with an exhibition of original paintings in oil featuring works by artists' Austin Stilphen - paintings created in studio; Felicity Sidwell - paintings created en plein air; Paul Noël - paintings created en plein air and in studio; and Rabee Kiwan - paintings created en plein air. While each artist has their own style, technique and approach to the medium, they are joined by a passion - painting with oils.

Paintings in Oil opens Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. The exhibit is on view free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through February 26, 2017. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.

Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street, in the first building on the right, on the first floor. For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery .

Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.

Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
