News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Group Exhibit: Paintings in Oil. February 3 - 26 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Paintings in Oil opens Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. The exhibit is on view free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through February 26, 2017. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street, in the first building on the right, on the first floor. For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.
Contact
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse