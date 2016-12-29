News By Tag
Kent Gurkha helps Maidstone to shine in 2017
Family-owned local business extends partnership with Maidstone Borough Council after tender success.
Following a hard-fought bidding process, the company beat off competition from 20 other cleaning contractors to secure the prestigious contract. This will see Kent Gurkha working with the Council to ensure facilities are at their sparkling best at sites including the Town Hall and Maidstone Museum.
"We are delighted to be able to continue our relationship with Maidstone Council," said Sanu Gurung, Managing Director. "We are looking forward to working in so many important buildings, and meeting the challenge of helping the Council's public spaces look and feel their best at all times."
Having serviced the sites on an interim contract for a little over a year, winning the full multi-year contract is a great boost to the business as it seeks to build on its 10-year track record of growth, helping to secure several local jobs.
"This is great news for the company, and a just reward for the hard work put in by all our staff," said Mike McKinley, Marketing Manager. "Having strived to build our relationship with the Council, and to demonstrate the quality of our services it is great news that our teams can go on and improve still further, delivering top quality performance and outstanding value."
With the contract due to run at least until 2020, the award sees Maidstone Council join the company's wide portfolio of school, business and council clients across Kent.
About Kent Gurkha Company
Founded in 2006, Kent Gurkha Company has for over 10 years delivered quality cleaning services for businesses and schools throughout Kent. A family-owned company headquartered in Maidstone, we are built on an ethos of pride, professionalism and high performance. Our mission is to bring our clients a class-leading mix of service and operations that is 'Raised To Higher Standards'. For more information about Kent Gurkha please visit http://www.kentgurkha.co.uk.
Contact
Mike McKinley, Marketing Manager
e: info@kentgurkha.co.uk
***@kentgurkha.co.uk
