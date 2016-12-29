

Corporate Investment Intermediary Mark Austin Receives Certified Business Intermediary Designation AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Austin of Corporate Investment, based in Austin, Texas, recently received the prestigious Certified Business Intermediary Designation (CBI). The CBI is awarded by the International Business Brokers Association to members who demonstrate professional excellence through their broker experience and education, and pass a comprehensive examination.



As a Corporate Investment business intermediary, Austin uses his skills in negotiation, mediation and deal-making to ensure his Central Texas clients get the maximum value from their business sales. Austin began working for Corporate Investment in 2015.



"Mark brings his impressive entrepreneurial and business experience to bear for our clients," stated Phil Wilhite, Managing Director of Corporate Investment. "Earning the CBI designation just adds to his list of credentials. The CBI affirms him as a highly skilled and credentialed business intermediary."



Mark Austin's entrepreneurial background includes building and operating a niche business-to- business company. Having conducted deals within a family partnership, he offers valuable understanding and expertise to family and multiple shareholder transactions. He holds an MBA and a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.



Austin was awarded the CBI designation after demonstrating an exceptional knowledge of the functions and applications of business broker services, documented practical experience, participating in a rigorous curriculum of at least 60 credit hours of Association courses, attending IBBA Conferences of Professional Development, passing a comprehensive examination, and pledging to uphold and practice IBBA's Code of Ethics. For more on the CBI, visit



About Corporate Investment



Corporate Investment, founded in 1984, is a leading merger & acquisition firm based in Austin, Texas, representing companies throughout Texas. Corporate Investment works primarily with the owners of private companies in a variety of industries, helping them achieve their business transition goals. Visit us at



