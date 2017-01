Cabeau Welcomes Kevin Howard as New Vice President of Global Sales

Top Industry Veteran of The Coca-Cola Company, Disney and Hallmark Cards Brings Decades of Brand Expansion Expertise

--, a world leader in consumer travel products, has named Kevin Howard as Vice President of Global Sales. With an expertise in international sales and marketing, Howard will continue to drive profitable growth forand its travel products portfolio by aggressively expanding the brand's presence in the United States and key locations across the globe.Based at its headquarters in Woodland Hills, California, Howard will lead's sales efforts and worldwide expansion in hopes of firmly establishingas the worldwide category leader in travel products and accessories. The industry veteran's career spans nearly 24 years during which he developed a strong reputation for helping to grow some of the world's top brands including The Walt Disney Company, The Coca-Cola Company and Hallmark Cards."We are excited for Kevin to bring his experience and insights into thefamily," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of. "We are investing in the top talent we need to support our global expansion, rapid growth, and dedication to deliver on our brand promise of Travel Made Better."currently reaches consumers in more than 110 countries and looks forward to expanding its footprint in 2017, making travel easier and infinitely more comfortable around the world.For more information about, please visit www.cabeau.com creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.