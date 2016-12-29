 
News By Tag
* New Hire
* Cabeau
* Sales
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Cabeau Welcomes Kevin Howard as New Vice President of Global Sales

Top Industry Veteran of The Coca-Cola Company, Disney and Hallmark Cards Brings Decades of Brand Expansion Expertise
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Hire
Cabeau
Sales

Industry:
Business

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Cabeau, a world leader in consumer travel products, has named Kevin Howard as Vice President of Global Sales. With an expertise in international sales and marketing, Howard will continue to drive profitable growth for Cabeau and its travel products portfolio by aggressively expanding the brand's presence in the United States and key locations across the globe.

Based at its headquarters in Woodland Hills, California, Howard will lead Cabeau's sales efforts and worldwide expansion in hopes of firmly establishing Cabeau as the worldwide category leader in travel products and accessories. The industry veteran's career spans nearly 24 years during which he developed a strong reputation for helping to grow some of the world's top brands including The Walt Disney Company, The Coca-Cola Company and Hallmark Cards.

"We are excited for Kevin to bring his experience and insights into the Cabeau family," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau.  "We are investing in the top talent we need to support our global expansion, rapid growth, and dedication to deliver on our brand promise of Travel Made Better."

Cabeau currently reaches consumers in more than 110 countries and looks forward to expanding its footprint in 2017, making travel easier and infinitely more comfortable around the world.

For more information about Cabeau, please visit www.cabeau.com.

About Cabeau

Cabeau creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.

Contact
Amanda Molina, Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Cabeau
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share