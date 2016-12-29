 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Beatles Scholar to Speak on Sir George Martin at TEDxNavesink Event

 
 
Beatles scholar Dr. Kenneth Womack.
Beatles scholar Dr. Kenneth Womack.
 
MONMOUTH, N.J. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Kenneth Womack, PhD, a world renowned authority on the Beatles and their cultural influence, has been selected as a speaker for the TEDxNavesink conference on May 20, 2017 in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His presentation topic will be, "Finding Your Life's Work with Sir George Martin and the Beatles."

Womack, an award-winning American fiction writer and literary critic, serves as Dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University, where he is also a Professor of English. His new book, Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966), is forthcoming in 2017.

In its fifth year, TEDxNavesink 2017 is an all-day live event that has grown to become the largest TEDx on the East Coast. The event's theme is "Identity," and talks will explore the qualities, characteristics, beliefs, ideas, and experiences that make people and things unique.

"I am humbled to be selected by the TEDx team for this year's conference," said Womack. "I am hopeful that Sir George's remarkable story of working with the Beatles will afford audience members with a means for not only addressing the implications of his story, but of our own as well. As we ponder how George overcame obstacles, the notion of finding our own life's work not only seems less daunting, but emerges as a personal journey of great power and possibility."

Womack is the author of three novels and editor of numerous volumes of literary and cultural criticism, as well as the author of several other books on the Beatles, including Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles and The Beatles Encyclopedia: Everything Fab Four. His books are available on Amazon, and you can learn more about his work at kennethwomack.com.

Tickets for TEDxNavesink 2017 are available for purchase until April 1 at: http://tedxnavesink.com/identity/

Kenneth Womack is represented by 910 Public Relations, and is available for speaking engagements and interviews. Copies of his books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact nicole@910pr.com.
Source:KennethWomack.com
Email:***@910pr.com Email Verified
