News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beatles Scholar to Speak on Sir George Martin at TEDxNavesink Event
Womack, an award-winning American fiction writer and literary critic, serves as Dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University, where he is also a Professor of English. His new book, Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966), is forthcoming in 2017.
In its fifth year, TEDxNavesink 2017 is an all-day live event that has grown to become the largest TEDx on the East Coast. The event's theme is "Identity," and talks will explore the qualities, characteristics, beliefs, ideas, and experiences that make people and things unique.
"I am humbled to be selected by the TEDx team for this year's conference,"
Womack is the author of three novels and editor of numerous volumes of literary and cultural criticism, as well as the author of several other books on the Beatles, including Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles and The Beatles Encyclopedia:
Tickets for TEDxNavesink 2017 are available for purchase until April 1 at: http://tedxnavesink.com/
Kenneth Womack is represented by 910 Public Relations, and is available for speaking engagements and interviews. Copies of his books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact nicole@910pr.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse