Carl F Groupco Showroom Showcases SmartSecure

 
 
Carl F Groupco’s fully interactive showroom
Carl F Groupco’s fully interactive showroom
PETERBOROUGH, U.K. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A fully interactive showroom has been designed and built by Carl F Groupco at its Peterborough distribution centre for its SmartSecure electronic locking and smart access control brand. The facility, which is part of an investment of over £100,000 in SmartSecure, showcases all access control options including fingerprint recognition, transponder, keypad, SmartTouch and SmartConnect easy.

Commissioned to demonstrate the capabilities of the FUHR multitronic 881 hardware that is at the heart of SmartSecure solutions, the comprehensive showroom features eight fully electronic doors and a demonstration area which confirms the simplicity of hardware selection and installation.

Commenting, Phil Rice, Carl F Groupco's SmartSecure Business Development Manager said:

"With aluminium, composite, PVCu and timber doors represented, and a separate area for hands on training where Carl F Groupco specialists illustrate how easy it is to prepare a door and fit the hardware, the showroom is already proving popular with visitors keen to be at the forefront of the electronic evolution."

Anyone interested in booking a free, no obligation, visit to the SmartSecure showroom should contact the Carl F Groupco sales office on Tel: 01733 393330.

Carl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330

For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk

Carl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WA

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk        www.smartsecure.co.uk

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

