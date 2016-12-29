News By Tag
Carl F Groupco Showroom Showcases SmartSecure
Commissioned to demonstrate the capabilities of the FUHR multitronic 881 hardware that is at the heart of SmartSecure solutions, the comprehensive showroom features eight fully electronic doors and a demonstration area which confirms the simplicity of hardware selection and installation.
Commenting, Phil Rice, Carl F Groupco's SmartSecure Business Development Manager said:
"With aluminium, composite, PVCu and timber doors represented, and a separate area for hands on training where Carl F Groupco specialists illustrate how easy it is to prepare a door and fit the hardware, the showroom is already proving popular with visitors keen to be at the forefront of the electronic evolution."
