Accumen and Detroit Medical Center Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes, Deliver Enhanced Quality
Detroit Medical Center and Accumen launch partnership for comprehensive patient blood management
DMC is the largest healthcare provider in southeast Michigan and serves more than 3,000 affiliated physicians in five hospitals in the Detroit market. With a record of medical expertise and service that includes founding Children's Hospital in 1886 to the creation of the first mechanical heart more than 50 years ago, DMC has built a reputation for delivering excellence in clinical care, healthcare research, and medical education. This legacy of caring has earned DMC dozens of awards and recognition for its top doctors, expert surgeons, and medical specialists.
As partners, Accumen and DMC will continue to pursue the mission of enabling people to lead healthier and happier lives. Using a patient-centric approach, Accumen's PBM program drives better patient outcomes, utilizes less blood, and reduces overall blood spend to align physicians, the health system, and blood provider objectives and expectations. Both organizations are tirelessly pursuing better results for patients to create healthier communities.
"DMC is committed to its mission of providing high quality of care in cost-effective manner, and this is reflected in the progress made with their patient blood management efforts. Accumen is excited to partner with them to build upon their success and accelerate the implementation of a truly world-class, comprehensive patient blood management program that will yield even greater improvements in patient safety, quality of care, and cost savings across the system," says John Thomas, Vice President and General Manager for Accumen.
Every year, hospitals and health systems spend more than 30 billion dollars on blood acquisition and transfusion-
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen and Chi form a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. We partner with hospital and health system laboratories to set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Phone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.com
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P:858.777.8160
Contact
Cindy Judd
***@accumen.com
