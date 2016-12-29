Center for Massage & Natural Health receives School of the Year - 2017 Best Massage Therapy and Bodywork school - World Massage Festival ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On New Year's Day, the World Massage Festival announced the Center for Massage and Natural Health as the "2017 School of the Year." This is a wonderful acknowledgement of all CFMNH has accomplished over the last 20 years. The team is most honored and excited to be considered in the class of the Best Massage Schools in the country and the world!



Since its humble beginning, CFMNH as seen over 1000 natural healers pass through its doors. Graduate career paths include day spas, resorts, affiliated medical clinics, and sole-proprietors who have established thriving and successful businesses. Emphasis is placed on self-care strategies to enable longer and sustaining careers. Recent graduates are working in Alabama, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Michigan, Maine, Montana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Costa Rica, and of course North Carolina!



Today, about 48% of all massage is clinically related while 52% provides calming and relaxing touch. As the industry has grown, the school has evolved to enhance the student experience and scope of learning to match. In addition to State approval, the curriculum meets COMTA (Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation) program standards along with COMTA institutional standards. COMTA requirements are set to establish the highest level of education quality.



To complete the 600 hour program, students spend 20 hours a week in the classroom and perform a 100-hour clinical rotation in a beautiful downtown Asheville. The rigor pays off; on their MBLEX Licensing Exam, CFMNH graduates perform at a significantly higher level than both state and national averages.



CFMNH staff and faculty combine for over 300 years of professional experience. Students learn from Licensed Massage Therapists, Acupuncturists, Herbologists, Nutrition Experts, and Naturopaths. Beyond the classroom, the school offers Federal Student Financial Aid and about half of the students participate in the program. The school provides all students with a nurturing and supportive environment. It is a wonderful place to learn and grow in a community that cares.



