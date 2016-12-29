News By Tag
Bringing laser-based additive manufacturing to the mainstream
The ModuLase project aims to develop and perform a pilot line validation of a modular re-configurable Laser Process Head as part of the Factories of the Future public-private partnership
ModuLase will encompass all stages of the process chain and provide additional flexibility, cost reduction and execution speed without compromising the overall quality, hence providing a better overall performance. By providing the groundwork for a more thorough utilization of laser-based manufacturing, ModuLase will provide a critical tool for the Factories of the Future public-private partnership which sets a vision and outlines routes on its 2014-2020 roadmap towards high added value manufacturing technologies. As result of this vision, the factories of the future will be clean, highly performing, environmental friendly and socially sustainable.
The ModuLase project will develop a re-configurable highly flexible processing head system, which will be capable of covering welding, cladding and cutting, with a changeover time of less than one minute between processes. The new head system will achieve this through the use of three modular end-effectors and, will include intelligent sensor technologies for in-process monitoring. Lastly, since linked to an intelligent system, the ModuLase system will achieve adaptive process control, quality assurance and semi-automated process parameter configuration.
Technology and knowledge transfer are one paramount issue that will also be part of the project, facilitating the collaboration with EU SMEs and large industries, and enabling the rapid deployment and commercialisation of the new technology.
The ModuLase project partners are TWI (United Kingdom), QSYS (Netherland)
Project specifications and technical deliverables
The technology to be developed and validated in ModuLase consists of the following:
· A Beam Forming Unit (BFU), capable of delivering a wide-range of laser beam energy distributions, suitable for the different processes;
· Modular 'plug and play' end-effectors, which can be rapidly attached to the BFU to provide the additional functionality required for the different processes;
· An in-process monitoring and quality assurance system, achieved through co-axial process monitoring and algorithms to support adaptive process control;
· A software system, which allows automated re-configuration of the process head and (semi) automated process optimisation, through a user-friendly human-machine-
The ModuLase project will also develop welding, cladding and cutting process knowledge for the target markets. Existing laser processing knowledge will be used where possible, to supplement the additional processing knowledge developed within ModuLase. This knowledge will be embedded within a software system, which will:
· Control the positions of the optics within the BFU, allowing automated changing of the laser beam energy distributions;
· Communicate with the other ancillary equipment (laser, robot, powder feed etc.);
· Communicate with the in-process monitoring system and process control algorithms to provide process control;
· Have a human-machine-
The (semi) automated selection of process parameters (including laser beam energy distributions)
