Triangle Real Estate Group Hosts Annual Holiday Party

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, hosted their annual staff & agents Holiday Party at Compass Rose Brewery Tuesday December 20. The party included live music from the highly acclaimed Jason Adamo Band, catering by Allison Keith, and event photography by Stephen Thrift. Triangle Real Estate Group's very own Real Estate Auctioneer, Michael Rose, put on a fun gift auction as well."Triangle Real Estate Group is comprised of some of the most successful Real Estate Brokers in the Triangle and we enjoyed celebrating and rewarding all of their hard work this year. Triangle Real Estate has grown quite a bit over 2016 and we are looking forward to an exciting 2017," said CEO Katherin Burnette.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.