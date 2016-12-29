News By Tag
Leadership Jacksonville Launches Campaign Training Program
"We are pleased to offer this new program to help those who aspire to serve our community through elected public service," said Leadership Jacksonville Chief Executive Officer Jill Langford Dame. "There are many crucial decisions to make before undertaking a political campaign, and we have put together a team of the area's leading experts to cover information necessary for an effective campaign."
The nonpartisan seminar will focus on the First Coast area and will be led by Alberta Hipps and John Daigle. Hipps is a former Jacksonville City Council president and a 1993 graduate of Leadership Jacksonville. She served on the City Council for eight years and has a wealth of knowledge on issues ranging from government relations to corporate business development and strategic planning. Daigle is a 2000 Leadership Jacksonville graduate with more than 30 years of experience as a political reporter and campaign consultant. He has managed more than 40 First Coast political campaigns. In addition to Hipps and Daigle, the seminar will utilize the expertise of other local experts and officials.
Seminar topics will include:
· What to consider when running for office
· Ethics in campaigns and in public service
· Voter targeting, research, polling and strategy
· Media relations, managing messaging, crisis communication
· Building the right campaign team
· Fundraising and friend-making
The deadline for applications is January 31, 2017. To register or to learn more about Leadership Jacksonville and its programs, visit www.leadershipjax.org or call (904) 396-6263.
